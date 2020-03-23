Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Working From Home Thread


#268520 23-Mar-2020 19:50
For support, discussing issues, getting used to it

 

Ive worked from home for 3 years, love it. But not everyone can manage it, and in times like now, many will be new to it, and struggle

 

In the EQ days here in ChCh it ranged from at home , laptop on coffee table. Then to somewhere else then somewhere else. 

 

Now, I use Citrix, two screens, keyboard and mouse. My desk, my fibre, ethernet connected. It's good. Future wise there will always be a need. Weather, snow, transport outages, viruses, EQ's, it does need to be the new norm.

 

I know some who cannot manage it at all, no one to talk to, quiet, . Me, If Im busy or need maximum brain cells, I like the quiet. We use IM, so im not alone. The MAIN thing is to know you are at work, not home. Its a convenient work, but its work. Get used to that and you are 90% sorted. Its a chair, a desk, a PC, just like work.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #2444864 23-Mar-2020 19:54
My wife and I are both working from home - this has been normal for me but is very different for her as a teacher.

 

My 2c - if you can setup a space that is your "office". This doesn't have to be a dedicated space, just somewhere you go for "work".

 

If you find the quiet driving you nuts put on music or a video / movie. I find that having a movie I've watched a lot playing helps me focus as it creates background noise and lets me take micro breaks. YMMV obviously.



  #2444873 23-Mar-2020 20:06
Yep that's it, Its work, My routine (and routine matters) is up early, coffee, log in. Work. Afternoon I put the headphones on and as ling as Im not going complex stuff its a nice background

 

My "office" is upstairs, in a lobby outside our bedroom. Proper big desk, office chair, lounge suite, coffee table, nice outlook over the alps, heatpump

 

OR in the office, light shines on my screen, who fiddled with the aircon (again), all that background chatter. At home I can control all that. As you say its "work" . To me its normal, standard, BAU. Although on winters day, southerly, 5C, raining, windy, its a nice feeling.  If you can make it normal, it works well

 
 
 
 


  #2444874 23-Mar-2020 20:08
I could possibly do some work from home but as it stands my employer is unsure if we will shut the doors yet as we haven’t had any clarification if we are classed as an essential business, we are a supply chain/link for the Tyre industry so the likes of transport and farmers (passenger vehicles not so much) will be impacted if they cannot get trucks or tractors back in service if something does happen.



  #2444886 23-Mar-2020 20:22
Dial111: I could possibly do some work from home but as it stands my employer is unsure if we will shut the doors yet as we haven’t had any clarification if we are classed as an essential business, we are a supply chain/link for the Tyre industry so the likes of transport and farmers (passenger vehicles not so much) will be impacted if they cannot get trucks or tractors back in service if something does happen.

 

You should get at least the reliable capability set up. You are probably not essential, but you may find you can carry on normal business but not at an office.

 

Get prepared. I do work for a large company but some just take the laptop home and login securely, others use a Citrix box at home

