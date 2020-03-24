Hi everyone, hope you are all safe. I'm really struggling to understand the government wage subsidy in regards to Covid 19 and looking for help. I'm sure I'm missing something, or over thinking it all lol.

In light of recent events, my job has now been put on hold for 1 month, or however long we are in lockdown. I'm not working from home as I work with kids, however not a teacher, so as my job is practical rather than office work, it's impossible for me to be working. It's a small business, with my mum being the employer, we have a total of 5 staff, including my mum. She is very old school in her methods of doing things, so anything "technical" like this falls to me, and I'm stressing out about this because obviously we all want to get paid, but I don't want to get done for fraud like the finance minister said would happen for people who abused this.

Anyway, like I mentioned before there are 5 of us in total working. Two of us are over 20 hours, the remaining three under 20 hours. Here is where I begin to not understand it all/over think it all.

So when we apply for the correct subsidy amount ($580/$350 per week) and get it, then what happens? I'm reading that the employer (So my mum in this case) would pay everyone 80% of their normal wage and this subsidy pays the extra 20%, so effectively everyone will be getting paid their normal weekly wage? The hours go through like normal?

We have someone who works with us for 5 hours per week. So the $350 per week for 12 weeks would obviously cover that considerably. Let's say for argument sake he was getting $20 per hour, that's $100 he needs to be paid every week, what happens to the extra $250? Does it go towards other staff and then what if the other staff don't need it, eventually there will be "extra" money not needed for wages. Does the company/my mum just "Hold" it for a rainy day?

$350x12 = $4200 (Total amount paid by the Government for this worker)

5hoursx12 weeks = 60 (Total hours over 12 weeks)

60 x $20 = $1200 (Total Hours x Hour rate)

There is an extra $3000 there?

I'm really confused about a scenario like the above and just in general, just worried about doing the right thing, hoping to get this all sorted today. If someone could please ELI5 the entire subsidy that would be great as I don't really want to get done for fraud.

Thanks and stay safe!