As per title, can anybody confirm?
An army friend said they are being armed, and ready to be assigned. Can anybody provide verification?

C'mon mate. Common Sense. 

 

If you are acting like or being a real bad apple.... terms of engagement apply to our police and armed forces i.e. if you are threatening life of others or yourself....reasonable steps will be taken to control you...

 

 

 

Edit: Better question will be, "will police and parking enforcers issue tickets for expired WOFs"?  (remembering you should still be able to renew rego online or possibly at an agent....at least online anyway.

As for your original post... yes the army will be preparing. They will be needed to help the cops patrol. 

 

As is was for the ChCh Earthquake.... the Army helped the cops. 

 

Mainly for keeping peace..... times like these.....people could think its a zombie fest and act alike. 

 

i.e. rioting and/or looting business / commercial areas that are now going to be almost ghost town like.

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 


They have shoot to kill powers at L1 as well. And also any other time.




I must consult the list of essential services to see if security firms are included. If they’re not, they should be (for the protection of property).

 

As far as your ‘army mate’ goes, I’d like to think it’s wishful thinking on his part that he’s going to be on armed patrol on NZ streets. I have no doubt they have been getting refresher courses on aid to the civil power, rules of engagement, etc. But short of rioting or mass looting I can’t see (and will be disappointed if there are) armed military personnel on our streets. The (more likely) step down from that is them acting as glorified security guards, observing and reporting to police.

 

Remember this isn’t a zombie apocalypse, it’s a quarantine generated by a health emergency.




EDIT: TBH removed the rest of this post because this just seems like fearmongering plain and simple...

It is extremely unlikely that NZDF personnel would be put on the streets with personal weapons, let alone with live rounds, unless there is widespread civil unrest or rioting & looting, which is, I hope, entirely improbable. Your 'army mate' seems in serious need of remedial training, tbh.

 

The role of the NZDF within NZ is only as "aid to the civil powers", i.e. Police & CDEM.
So before we see armed soldiers on the streets, we will have already seen armed Police deployed and unable to control the situation. Seems pretty far fetched to me

 

So, where is the NZDF likely to be employed? (slightly informed speculation follows)

 

  • Firstly: logistics help. The NZDF has the capability to move a lot of people and things from one part of NZ to another, if the ordinary civilian systems start to buckle at the seams. The NZDF has a lot of trucks, a significant airlift capability and a substantial sealift capability.
    If things got bad, this could possibly include delivery of groceries to people who need them, but that presupposes all the regular cmmercial channels have broken down - very unlikely
  • Secondly: medical help. The NZDF employs a very small number of doctors, dentists and nurses, but has a lot of Medics who vary in skill and training, but at the senior NCO levels are fully equivalent to ambulance Advanced Paramedics. They could be extremely useful if there is a large community outbreak of COVID-19
  • Thirdly: help with cordon / curfew enforcement / crowd control. Again, this is only going to happen if we get to a "COVID Level 5" situation with active enforcement of 'stay at home' restrictions and maybe controlled shopping. This would include: having checkpoints and barriers set up; crowd / queuing control at supermarkets and other pressure sites; and active patrolling of streets and parks. This would always be always in conjunction with and under the control of Police officers. I suspect this might require enrolling military personnel as 'Special Constables' to give them legal power of stopping, arresting or searching.
    I really hope it doesn't get that bad

 

 

Armed soldiers on the streets and 'shoot to kill' is almost certainly not going to happen

 

My $0.02 worth

