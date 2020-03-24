Hi, my friend just started a petition to the government to select, endorse and promote a smartphone tracking app to fight COVID19. This is a really effective way of fighting the virus by tracking contact between infected and other people. You can find the petition http://chng.it/YBkG7kLSTs.

Before you start about the Big Brother, please read the whole thing and look at the app they use in Singapore. It can be anonymised, they don't (have to) track you location or personal details - only need your phone number to contact you in case potential contact with infected is discovered (as I understand it).

I think it's time people start taking this pandemic seriously - as far as I can see most people still don't...