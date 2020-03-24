Unfortunately no guarantees: https://www.workandincome.govt.nz/products/a-z-benefits/covid-19-support.html#null

The way I read it is that they have to make a good effort to keep you employed, and a good effort to pay you 80%, but I don't know how they determine if the company made an effort or not, or what happens if they don't pay you 80%.

It could also be read in a way that they must make best efforts to retain the employees, and if they do retain them they have to pay the 80% of normal income (or more).

Who can get it

If you're an employer, contractor, sole trader or self-employed, you may qualify to get the COVID-19 wage subsidy.

To qualify: