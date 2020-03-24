Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Government wage / salary subsidy.


#268538 24-Mar-2020 21:21
The government is offering up $585.80 per employee. My company has said they will pay us that amount per week and that amount only. I thought the idea was the company takes this $585.80 and then tops up our salary to 80% of normal earnings. Am I wrong??

  #2445824 24-Mar-2020 21:26
Might be answered here https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=48&topicid=268526

  #2445826 24-Mar-2020 21:33
Unfortunately no guarantees: https://www.workandincome.govt.nz/products/a-z-benefits/covid-19-support.html#null

 

The way I read it is that they have to make a good effort to keep you employed, and a good effort to pay you 80%, but I don't know how they determine if the company made an effort or not, or what happens if they don't pay you 80%.
It could also be read in a way that they must make best efforts to retain the employees, and if they do retain them they have to pay the 80% of normal income (or more).

 

Who can get it

 

If you're an employer, contractor, sole trader or self-employed, you may qualify to get the COVID-19 wage subsidy.

 

To qualify:

 

  • your business must be registered and operating in New Zealand
  • your employees must be legally working in New Zealand
  • the business must have experienced a minimum 30% decline in actual or predicted revenue over the period of a month when compared with the same month last year, and that decline is related to COVID-19
  • your business must have taken active steps to mitigate the impact of COVID-19
  • you must make best efforts to retain employees and pay them a minimum of 80% of their normal income for the subsidised period.

 
 
 
 


  #2445846 24-Mar-2020 22:02
The only thing I would say to OP is that the job seekers benefit is best case scenario $391, if thats legitimately the best they can do it might be worth considering for 12 weeks versus being made redundant.

