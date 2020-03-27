Hi
I am a doctor in general surgery at Wellington.
We need to change into hospital scrubs at work due to the risk of bring covid home to our families. The hospital srubs are laundered daily by the hospital.
There is now a hospital shortage of scrubs due to
a) ? theft (unconfirmed)
b) ? staff hoarding them
c) More staff wearing scrubs
We were asked today to provide our own clothes during work for when there are no scrubs available, and to bag our work clothes and shower then change to a different set of clothes on leaving the hospital.
Can you assist with reaching out to clothing manufacturer / textile supplier / seamstress to assist with this?
For our general surgical team we have 15 doctors and we are front line dealing with patients every single day. I wanted to try and organise 30 – 45 sets of scrubs to be made that we can use for our team.
I would think we require
- A pattern with various sizes
- Someone to supply material (pattern / material / thread)
- Someone to sew these
- Assistance with transportation of the textiles and the completed scrubs
Thanks
If anyone can assist with this please get in touch.
eg. Give me email addresses for businesses that I can email this out to.
I'm very busy with organizing other things, during this busy time, so if GP army can help with contact addresses it would be great. I just emailed stuff to help, maybe they can just do a story.