covid hospital scrubs, assistance from clothing manufacturer / textile shop / home seamstress required


#268582 27-Mar-2020 11:31
Hi

I am a doctor in general surgery at Wellington.

We need to change into hospital scrubs at work due to the risk of bring covid home to our families. The hospital srubs are laundered daily by the hospital.

There is now a hospital shortage of scrubs due to
a) ? theft (unconfirmed)
b) ? staff hoarding them
c) More staff wearing scrubs

We were asked today to provide our own clothes during work for when there are no scrubs available, and to bag our work clothes and shower then change to a different set of clothes on leaving the hospital.

Can you assist with reaching out to clothing manufacturer / textile supplier / seamstress to assist with this?

For our general surgical team we have 15 doctors and we are front line dealing with patients every single day. I wanted to try and organise 30 – 45 sets of scrubs to be made that we can use for our team.

 

 

 

I would think we require

 

- A pattern with various sizes

 

- Someone to supply material (pattern / material / thread)

 

- Someone to sew these

 

- Assistance with transportation of the textiles and the completed scrubs

Thanks

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

If anyone can assist with this please get in touch.

eg. Give me email addresses for businesses that I can email this out to.

I'm very busy with organizing other things, during this busy time, so if GP army can help with contact addresses it would be great. I just emailed stuff to help, maybe they can just do a story.




HTPC / Home automation (home assistant) enthusiast.

  #2447827 27-Mar-2020 11:36
Swazi in Levin?

 

 

 

Davey Hughes is a helpful guy. I am sure he would help if he could.







  #2447855 27-Mar-2020 11:46
can i please have business name, what type of business they are, and an email addresses (prederred) or contact number if possible thanks for your help guys.




HTPC / Home automation (home assistant) enthusiast.

 
 
 
 


  #2447878 27-Mar-2020 12:06
Swazi are pretty famous in NZ you know! They design and make outdoor clothing, so have a bunch of big sewing machines and skilled operators they may be able to use to assist. They are based in Levin, north of Wellington.

 

 

 

The business name is Swazi and the address is www.swazi.co.nz which has all the contact details on.

 

 

 

Try this link, which should get you to a page where you can email the business owner directly.





