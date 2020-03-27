Swazi are pretty famous in NZ you know! They design and make outdoor clothing, so have a bunch of big sewing machines and skilled operators they may be able to use to assist. They are based in Levin, north of Wellington.

The business name is Swazi and the address is www.swazi.co.nz which has all the contact details on.

Try this link, which should get you to a page where you can email the business owner directly.