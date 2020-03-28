Hi all, I have a question regarding the wage subsidy.

I am currently working with an organization and I am serving notice period over there which ends on 13th April 2020. I resigned because I got a job at another organization and my start date was 14th April. Now due to the current situation, I won't be able to join the new organization on that date and they have asked me to push the joining date which is fair. I contacted my current organization if they have applied for my wage subsidy, which they have and ask them to keep me and pay me through the lockdown period as they have got 12 weeks of wages for me.

To which the replied that they will only pay me till 13th April and will return the remaining amount to the government. I contacted my new employer as well and they told me that one can only apply wage subsidy once and since my employer has already applied for me, they can't. They also told me that they have already submitted a wage subsidy for their employees. Now I am struck. I don't know where to go for my income.

It's not my fault that my transition of jobs happened during such time. I am so stressed out that how I am going to survive without an income and nobody knows when this lockdown will be over. Also, I am not a resident in this country so can't get any benefit from the government.

Can you please advise who is liable for my wage subsidy and what shall I do in this situation? I have been trying hard to get a hold of Work & Income since 2 days but with no luck.

Many thanks in advance.