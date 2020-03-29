This is what respected climate system scientist Paul Beckwith has to say about the subject:

'Global Dimming from industrial and transportation aerosols is likely between 0.25C and 1.1C with a best estimate of 0.5C. As global industry/transportation shutters due to our coronavirus actions, the sky clears due to reduced pollution, unmasking global dimming. My educated best guess on the size of the direct effect warming pulse is 0.25C globally if half of industry shuts down, realized as a 0.5C warning over land and 0.125C warming over the oceans. Maybe double these numbers with indirect effects from cloud changes. Also, daily temperature range will increase, specifically due to shutdown of the airline industry.'

On his YouTube channel he has a 3 part video on the topic but what I have posted above is the TLDR version! Please note it is not only scientists such as Guy McPherson who mention the global dimming effect, it is a fairly mainstream view in the climate scientist community.

So if Paul Beckwith is correct there goes any chance of staying below 2 degrees c of global warming, which of course is already an IPCC farce. Just look up 'Mauna Loa daily CO2' results for the last few days...