Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicIncrease in global temperatures due to reduced emissions and industrial production. (Paul Beckwith)


1463 posts

Uber Geek


#268621 29-Mar-2020 09:52
Send private message quote this post

This is what respected climate system scientist Paul Beckwith has to say about the subject:

 

'Global Dimming from industrial and transportation aerosols is likely between 0.25C and 1.1C with a best estimate of 0.5C. As global industry/transportation shutters due to our coronavirus actions, the sky clears due to reduced pollution, unmasking global dimming. My educated best guess on the size of the direct effect warming pulse is 0.25C globally if half of industry shuts down, realized as a 0.5C warning over land and 0.125C warming over the oceans. Maybe double these numbers with indirect effects from cloud changes. Also, daily temperature range will increase, specifically due to shutdown of the airline industry.'

 

On his YouTube channel he has a 3 part video on the topic but what I have posted above is the TLDR version!   Please note it is not only scientists such as Guy McPherson who mention the global dimming effect, it is a fairly mainstream view in the climate scientist community.

 

So if Paul Beckwith is correct there goes any chance of staying below 2 degrees c of global warming, which of course is already an IPCC farce.   Just look up 'Mauna Loa daily CO2' results for the last few days...

Create new topic
710 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2449250 29-Mar-2020 10:10
Send private message quote this post

Respected by who? Not by real, actual climate scientists, that’s for certain.

 

Certainly won more “crackpot of the week/month/year” awards than just about anyone.




BlinkyBill

bmt

517 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2449255 29-Mar-2020 10:14
Send private message quote this post

My eyes started glazing over halfway through the post. What exactly are you saying? You're just posting a [small] wall of text with no citations or references. 

 
 
 
 


bmt

517 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2449258 29-Mar-2020 10:16
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Paul Beckwith doesn't appear to be very well respected at all. Few reputable citations on Google, first appearance in Google News is article #4 quoting "PR Watch" in an "article" from the 19th of December.

 

Lol.



1463 posts

Uber Geek


  #2449270 29-Mar-2020 10:30
Send private message quote this post

bmt:

 

My eyes started glazing over halfway through the post. What exactly are you saying? You're just posting a [small] wall of text with no citations or references. 

 

 

This is the exact text that appears at the top of his post.  Please note that I am only posting the opinion of one scientist.  However, the daily readings of CO2 at Mauna Loa is scientific information & not opinion.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 26-Mar-2020 21:35

New 5G Nokia smartphone unveiled as portfolio expands
Posted 26-Mar-2020 17:11

D-Link ANZ launches wireless AC1200 4G LTE router
Posted 26-Mar-2020 16:32

Ring introduces two new video doorbells and new pre-roll technology
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:59

OPPO uncovers flagship Find X2 Pro smartphone
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:54

D-Link COVR-2202 mesh Wi-Fi system now protected by McAfee
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:00

Spark Sport opens its platform up to all New Zealanders at no charge
Posted 17-Mar-2020 10:04

Spark launches 5G Starter Fund
Posted 8-Mar-2020 19:19

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48

Sony boosts full-frame lens line-up with introduction of FE 20mm F1.8 G large-aperture ultra-wide-angle prime Lens
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:44

Vector and Spark teamed up on smart metering initiative
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:42

Schneider Electric launches new PDL Pro Series designed specifically for the commercial building market
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:39

Kiwi app Pedigree DentaStix Studios uses pet images to counter impact of negative social media Content
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:32

Samsung expands to New Zealand in 5G Networks Deal with Spark
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:17

New Vodafone mobile data plans with unlimited data
Posted 26-Feb-2020 06:55


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.