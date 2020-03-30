Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Trade Me announces full migration to cloud with Google Cloud partnership


17 posts

Geek


#268642 30-Mar-2020 11:16
Trade Me announces full migration to cloud with Google Cloud partnership

5793 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2449942 30-Mar-2020 11:16
Hmmmm. Here we go.




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

22146 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2449949 30-Mar-2020 11:25
Well, with all the money they "saved", I'm sure they will be passing that right on by way of reduced fees to everyone.. 

 

 

 

LOL 

 

 

 
 
 
 


188 posts

Master Geek


  #2449971 30-Mar-2020 11:56
networkn:

 

Well, with all the money they "saved", I'm sure they will be passing that right on by way of reduced fees to everyone.. 

 

 

 

LOL 

 

 

 

 

Yeah right :) They might bump up the fees to cover the migration costs :D

712 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2449992 30-Mar-2020 12:29
It costs a lot of money to adopt Devon’s, if you want to do Devon’s properly.




BlinkyBill

BDFL - Memuneh
66199 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2450021 30-Mar-2020 12:54
Devon's or Devops?




 

Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure 



17 posts

Geek


  #2450028 30-Mar-2020 13:00
networkn:

 

Well, with all the money they "saved", I'm sure they will be passing that right on by way of reduced fees to everyone.. 

 

 

 

LOL 

 

 

 

 

It will save them money on long-term.. but it is still a very big investment, not to mention the (new) personal they'll have to hire/train to have GCP knowledge.

 

 

 

... so don't expect fee savings :P

