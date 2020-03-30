Trade Me announces full migration to cloud with Google Cloud partnership
Well, with all the money they "saved", I'm sure they will be passing that right on by way of reduced fees to everyone..
LOL
networkn:
Yeah right :) They might bump up the fees to cover the migration costs :D
It costs a lot of money to adopt Devon’s, if you want to do Devon’s properly.
BlinkyBill
networkn:
It will save them money on long-term.. but it is still a very big investment, not to mention the (new) personal they'll have to hire/train to have GCP knowledge.
... so don't expect fee savings :P