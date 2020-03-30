Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic


#268650 30-Mar-2020 16:30
Trademe has been trying ever since they introduced Ping to get me (as a small business seller) to use the payment system they own, which I do not agree with.

 

My bank is a perfectly good method, and my feedback is very high so there is no doubt of my trading credibility.

 

A few days ago TradeMe sent out an email to everyone subquote:

 

• At this time, we’re not allowing withdrawals from Ping. For casual sellers and essential businesses, this is a temporary change for a few days. For other professional sellers, this is to help us ensure buyer’s payments are kept safe until we can be sure that sellers can deliver items.

 

This passed me by until I got a buyer/sold item and find they have had to pay by Ping and I will not get paid for indeterminate days and I have to pay TradeMe a premium for the privilege of TradeMe Ping.

 

TradeMe could have said; if you wish to continue trading, we offer the Ping service for free during the Lockdown period, then revert you back to your current method. Otherwise you can withdraw your items until trading returns to normal (or similar)

 

RNZ News item: 'Coronavirus: Trade Me cracks down on profiteering on emergency items'

 

My goodness, cracking down on Traders again, yet making more from forced Ping does not seem to be exactly consistent.

 

To use the virus as an excuse to impose their payments system may seem to some to be trivial, but to me, its just another move by a company that considers itself to be above reproach.

 

I've experienced Trademe acting poorly in the past in several other ways, but this is absolute bottom of the barrel stuff IMHO.

 

I wrote to them first, but as expected, they insist they are correct.

 

Regards, Al.

 

 

  #2450155 30-Mar-2020 16:30
Hmmmm. Here we go.




  #2450173 30-Mar-2020 17:02
hold off trading for the time if its an option to you?

 

We have heaps from cleaning out the last few days that will have to wait

 

 

 
 
 
 




  #2450187 30-Mar-2020 17:21
hsvhel:

 

hold off trading for the time if its an option to you?

 

 

Yes did that a few days back.

