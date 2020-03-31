Hi everyone



Just a quick question if anyone knows.. when work and income states:



If you are receiving the COVID-19 Wage Subsidy, you must try your hardest to pay the employee named in your application, at least 80% of their usual wages. If that isn’t possible, you need to pay at least the subsidy rate (ie, full-time or part-time



Do they mean your employer uses your annual leave or sick leave to top you up to 80 percent after the subsidy? My employer is trying to make me use leave it seems..



Any help will be appreciated



Thanks