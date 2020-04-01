Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
1510 posts

Uber Geek


#269669 1-Apr-2020 08:30
As far as I'm concerned, April Fools Day is cancelled this year due to circumstances.

 

How is the rest of the country/world dealing with it?

 

 

 

My wife and her coworkers all just pretended to resign at once to make their boss sweat...

2550 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2451932 1-Apr-2020 08:32
I think my direct reports are sleeping in as an April fools joke...




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.

 

Handsome Dan is currently WFH.

 

Handsome Dan is perplexed...and a little stir crazy.



1510 posts

Uber Geek


  #2451939 1-Apr-2020 08:40
Its seems to have gone down like a cup of cold sick.

 

On the bright side, at least I get to say "I told you so".

 
 
 
 


22171 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2451945 1-Apr-2020 08:49
If the PM says that this Virus was a joke and so is this lockdown, and we can all get back to normal, I might consider voting for her :-)

 

 

22171 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2451946 1-Apr-2020 08:50
Handsomedan:

 

I think my direct reports are sleeping in as an April fools joke...

 

 

That's interesting terminology, do you use manager tools?

2162 posts

Uber Geek


  #2451955 1-Apr-2020 08:55
The ODT has a relatively tasteful covid-19 based joke.

https://www.odt.co.nz/news/dunedin/broad-spreads-fight-broad-spread




Location: Dunedin

 



1510 posts

Uber Geek


  #2451956 1-Apr-2020 08:55
Handsomedan:

 

I think my direct reports are sleeping in as an April fools joke...

 

 

Can't get April Fooled if you sleep through April 1st!

BDFL - Memuneh
66263 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2451962 1-Apr-2020 09:00
andrewNZ: The ODT has a relatively tasteful covid-19 based joke.

https://www.odt.co.nz/news/dunedin/broad-spreads-fight-broad-spread

 

 

Whoever created that and called a "hat" with no mention of plague doctors just missed the boat.

 




 

Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure 

 
 
 
 


22171 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2451967 1-Apr-2020 09:03
andrewNZ: The ODT has a relatively tasteful covid-19 based joke.

https://www.odt.co.nz/news/dunedin/broad-spreads-fight-broad-spread

 

 

Touching tips huh?

 

Sounds Hygenic :)

2550 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2451973 1-Apr-2020 09:09
networkn:

 

Handsomedan:

 

I think my direct reports are sleeping in as an April fools joke...

 

 

That's interesting terminology, do you use manager tools?

 

 

No it's just a descriptor. Hate calling them my staff...sounds condescending. They report directly to me...I describe them as such. Sounds a bit..."manager-esque", but it is what it is.




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.

 

Handsome Dan is currently WFH.

 

Handsome Dan is perplexed...and a little stir crazy.

665 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2451996 1-Apr-2020 09:21
Not sure about this one from Kiwiblog?

 

 

 

 

Government defines “local areas”

 

 

 

The Government announced this morning that as there was so much confusion about how far from home people could travel to exercise, it has passed an Order-in-Council to provide certainty.

 

The following are the maximum distances you can now travel from your home, without being deemed in breach of the Level 4 restrictions.

 

  • In cities: 500 metres
  • In towns: 750 metres
  • In rural areas: 1 km

Exceptions still apply for travel to supermarkets and pharmacies.

 

To ensure high levels of compliance, so that COVID-19 is contained, the Government has authorised the Police to track people’s locations through their cellphones. This is already occurring in a number of other countries such as Israel.

 

MBIE hopes to have an alert system rolled over within 48 hours so that anyone who is further away from their home than the permitted distance receives a warning that they may be in breach of the law.

 

UPDATE: Today is the day after the 31st of March.

 

2550 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2452001 1-Apr-2020 09:26
k1w1k1d:

 

Not sure about this one from Kiwiblog?

 

 

 

Government defines “local areas”

 

The Government announced this morning that as there was so much confusion about how far from home people could travel to exercise, it has passed an Order-in-Council to provide certainty.

 

The following are the maximum distances you can now travel from your home, without being deemed in breach of the Level 4 restrictions.

 

  • In cities: 500 metres
  • In towns: 750 metres
  • In rural areas: 1 km

Exceptions still apply for travel to supermarkets and pharmacies.

 

To ensure high levels of compliance, so that COVID-19 is contained, the Government has authorised the Police to track people’s locations through their cellphones. This is already occurring in a number of other countries such as Israel.

 

MBIE hopes to have an alert system rolled over within 48 hours so that anyone who is further away from their home than the permitted distance receives a warning that they may be in breach of the law.

 

UPDATE: Today is the day after the 31st of March.

 

 

Flat Earth conspiracy theorists will take that as FACT and run with it...




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.

 

Handsome Dan is currently WFH.

 

Handsome Dan is perplexed...and a little stir crazy.

