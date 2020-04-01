As far as I'm concerned, April Fools Day is cancelled this year due to circumstances.
How is the rest of the country/world dealing with it?
My wife and her coworkers all just pretended to resign at once to make their boss sweat...
I think my direct reports are sleeping in as an April fools joke...
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan is currently WFH.
Handsome Dan is perplexed...and a little stir crazy.
Its seems to have gone down like a cup of cold sick.
On the bright side, at least I get to say "I told you so".
If the PM says that this Virus was a joke and so is this lockdown, and we can all get back to normal, I might consider voting for her :-)
That's interesting terminology, do you use manager tools?
Can't get April Fooled if you sleep through April 1st!
andrewNZ: The ODT has a relatively tasteful covid-19 based joke.
https://www.odt.co.nz/news/dunedin/broad-spreads-fight-broad-spread
Whoever created that and called a "hat" with no mention of plague doctors just missed the boat.
Touching tips huh?
Sounds Hygenic :)
No it's just a descriptor. Hate calling them my staff...sounds condescending. They report directly to me...I describe them as such. Sounds a bit..."manager-esque", but it is what it is.
Not sure about this one from Kiwiblog?
Government defines “local areas”
The Government announced this morning that as there was so much confusion about how far from home people could travel to exercise, it has passed an Order-in-Council to provide certainty.
The following are the maximum distances you can now travel from your home, without being deemed in breach of the Level 4 restrictions.
Exceptions still apply for travel to supermarkets and pharmacies.
To ensure high levels of compliance, so that COVID-19 is contained, the Government has authorised the Police to track people’s locations through their cellphones. This is already occurring in a number of other countries such as Israel.
MBIE hopes to have an alert system rolled over within 48 hours so that anyone who is further away from their home than the permitted distance receives a warning that they may be in breach of the law.
UPDATE: Today is the day after the 31st of March.
Flat Earth conspiracy theorists will take that as FACT and run with it...
