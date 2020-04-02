I had a Mitsubishi fridge freezer. Freezer on top.

The controls on both freezer and fridge are interconnected. ie: I cant just ramp up one and leave the other untouched, I cant remember but

a funny combination of leaving the top on high and leaving the bottom in mid or else the veges start to ice up.

edit: Now I think most fridges are bursting at the seams as people do a large grocery shop. So the compressor now classified as an essential worker, is working double duty.

cheers