Forums Off topic Fridge not cooling correctly


625 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#269685 2-Apr-2020 09:04


I have a Fridge / Freezer that is acting up. Freezer is working as normal but the Fridge s not cooling. Light comes on when opening door. Not matter what I set the temperature at, it remains the same, similar to room temperature. Any ideas team?

3738 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2452751 2-Apr-2020 09:09


I had a similar issue a few months back but it happened to both the freezer and the fridge at the same time. Sounds like a mechanical issue.

2364 posts

Uber Geek


  #2452757 2-Apr-2020 09:19


Is the drain clear in the back of the fridge? Seems to cause a similar issue on our fridge when it clogs up, plus the bottom under the vege bins fills up with water.

 
 
 
 


372 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2452758 2-Apr-2020 09:20


I had a Mitsubishi fridge freezer. Freezer on top.

 

The controls on both freezer and fridge are interconnected.  ie: I cant just ramp up one and leave the other untouched, I cant remember but 

 

a funny combination of leaving the top on high and leaving the bottom in mid  or else the veges start to ice up.

 

 

 

edit:  Now I think most fridges are bursting at the seams as people do a large grocery shop. So the compressor now classified as an essential worker, is working double duty.

 

cheers

659 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2452762 2-Apr-2020 09:26
One person supports this post


It's quite possible that the vents from the freezer to the fridge are blocked. If you can, defrost the freezer and get a hair dryer to blow some air through the vents to hopefully clear any built up ice and see if that works for you.







625 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2452764 2-Apr-2020 09:27


qwertee:

I had a Mitsubishi fridge freezer. Freezer on top.


The controls on both freezer and fridge are interconnected.  ie: I cant just ramp up one and leave the other untouched, I cant remember but 


a funny combination of leaving the top on high and leaving the bottom in mid  or else the veges start to ice up.


 


edit:  Now I think most fridges are bursting at the seams as people do a large grocery shop. So the compressor now classified as an essential worker, is working double duty.


cheers


It is a spare in the garage and is not over loaded so I doubt the compressor is working any different than normal.



625 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2452765 2-Apr-2020 09:28


maoriboy:

It's quite possible that the vents from the freezer to the fridge are blocked. If you can, defrost the freezer and get a hair dryer to blow some air through the vents to hopefully clear any built up ice and see if that works for you.


It’s a total frost free. No ice to be seen. But I will try this idea.

607 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2452774 2-Apr-2020 09:35


maoriboy:

 

It's quite possible that the vents from the freezer to the fridge are blocked. If you can, defrost the freezer and get a hair dryer to blow some air through the vents to hopefully clear any built up ice and see if that works for you.

 

 

This is most likely the issue, especially if your freezer is overpacked. try turning the freezer temp to a slightly warmer temp to help this process too. The ice build up cannot be seen behind the back covers.

 
 
 
 


1248 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2452779 2-Apr-2020 09:38


A similar thing happened to a fridge I was given.

 

The defrost element had somehow broken (physically broken glass tube with element inside it, not just open circuit).

 

The evaporator coils would freeze up due to no defrost due to the broken element. The ice would start to block the vent to the fridge, so, the fridge would lose cooling, then as more ice accumulated, the freezer would gradually become warm.

 

Temporary fix was to manually clear out the ice with a hairdryer, then the fridge / freezer would work as normal until the ice accumulated again. The permanent fix was to replace the broken defrost element.

 

 

