Hi guys, the past few years when filling out my IR3 online as a sole trader/contractor the IR10 was filled out at the same time then when you hit submit it submitted both. I am filling my tax form in this year and I have ticked the box to fill in an ir10 as well but I am getting only one form before I get a submit button.





Has anyone filled their ir3 and ir10 online yet? Does the next form appear after you submit the first one?

Thanks...

Also, I added the wage subsidy as income since I got it before April 1 ... is that right?





Any help appreciated.