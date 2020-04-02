I noticed a lot of companies sending me advertising emails over the last day or so, that what they now sell are now considered essential items. This includes clothing, bed linen, etc. But there doesn't seem much logic. For example one store had clothing but not shoes. But another marketplace did include shoes. Is there a list?

The only one I have found is this one https://www.mbie.govt.nz/about/open-government-and-official-information/coronavirus-covid-19/essential-business/ but it is not specific.

I thought part of the intention of the lockdown period was to reduce couriers and people moving around.