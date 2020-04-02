Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic Essential items being sold online during lockdown


15866 posts

Uber Geek


#269695 2-Apr-2020 19:46
I noticed a lot of companies sending me advertising emails over the last day or so,  that what they now sell are now considered essential items. This includes clothing, bed linen, etc. But there doesn't seem much logic. For example one store had clothing but not shoes. But another marketplace did include shoes. Is there a list?

 

The only one I have found is this one https://www.mbie.govt.nz/about/open-government-and-official-information/coronavirus-covid-19/essential-business/ but it is not specific.

 

I thought part of the intention of the lockdown period  was to reduce couriers and people moving around.

5785 posts

Uber Geek


  #2453297 2-Apr-2020 20:16
One person supports this post
I noticed on the JB HiFi site that iPhone 7 and 11 were considered essential and were offered for sale. IPhone 8 isn't essential though. Still taking orders, just won't deliver until after lockdown.

613 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2453309 2-Apr-2020 20:34
RunningMan:

 

I noticed on the JB HiFi site that iPhone 7 and 11 were considered essential and were offered for sale. IPhone 8 isn't essential though. Still taking orders, just won't deliver until after lockdown.

 

 

Ah yes, the 7 and 11 are absolute essentials, do they have them in rose gold

 
 
 
 


830 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2453320 2-Apr-2020 20:51
One person supports this post
Yeah, Part of the point is to avoid people moving round, but it has been decided that some appliances are winter goods are considered "essential".

 

In short, if my fridge broke tomorrow, and it couldn't be repaired, unless I could replace it, I would have to either survive on dry goods, or make daily supermarket trips. The latter would be far more counterproductive with regards to reducing interpersonal contact, compared to having a new fridge delivered.

 

Communications devices and things like computers for working / learning from home are also included. - this appears to be more to mitigate the impact of the lock down as opposed to reducing people moving.

 

Winter goods like heaters were also included. - This seems more about generally keeping people in good health.



15866 posts

Uber Geek


  #2453323 2-Apr-2020 20:58
Scott3:

 

Yeah, Part of the point is to avoid people moving round, but it has been decided that some appliances are winter goods are considered "essential".

 

In short, if my fridge broke tomorrow, and it couldn't be repaired, unless I could replace it, I would have to either survive on dry goods, or make daily supermarket trips. The latter would be far more counterproductive with regards to reducing interpersonal contact, compared to having a new fridge delivered.

 

Communications devices and things like computers for working / learning from home are also included. - this appears to be more to mitigate the impact of the lock down as opposed to reducing people moving.

 

Winter goods like heaters were also included. - This seems more about generally keeping people in good health.

 

 

It does seem to have been relaxed since then, because we can now buy clothing which is listed as an 'essential item',  as well as linen for beds etc. Home-ware stores are also now listing essential items like slow cookers.  As it gets colder, I can see some people will need more clothing, and just wear and there will be tear on peoples household items they use that they may need to replace, such as toasters, kettles etc. But it could be a slippery slope, which is why I was wondering if there was a list of what they consider to be essential items.

5785 posts

Uber Geek


  #2453324 2-Apr-2020 21:00
Sound concept, but the implementation is out. How can one model phone not be essential, but the ones below and above are?

14193 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2453346 2-Apr-2020 21:16
As I have said elsewhere, apparently a slow cooker is not essential if you want to buy it from Noel Leeming.

 

 

 

It IS essential if you want to buy it from Briscoes.

 

 

 

Only a bureaucrat could see any logic in that. Either a slow cooker is essential, in which case anywhere that is allowed to be open and which sells slow cookers should be allowed to sell one, or it isn't in which case nobody should sell one.





