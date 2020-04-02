Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topicNew Zealand Post-Covid: What Positive Changes Do You Expect To See?


#269699 2-Apr-2020 21:32
Now, we all know there will be negative changes following this. 

 

The purpose of this thread is not to hear about those. It is to hear about good, useful, helpful positive changes that you think might come about in NZ. There are bound to be some good things that come from this - every cloud has a silver lining - so let's concentrate a bit on what they might be. I am sure many of the people here will be involved in designing and implementing some of them, too.

 

To kick things off here are some from me:

 

 

 

     

  1. Internet/wireless connectivity will improve. I think plenty of people will be frustrated with how things like video conferencing have (not) worked for them over this period and that will drive more investment in strengthening and expanding the network capability for that; rural dwellers who work in large companies will start to expect better capability too.
  2. Online shopping systems will improve and hopefully delivery systems (especially for food) will catch up with the more developed models elsewhere
  3. People will value their local businesses more where this is practical and local businesses that have remained open (such as small village supermarkets etc) will also hopefully invest the money that they were able to make during this period to improve the services that they offer or the methods by which they offer them





  #2453369 2-Apr-2020 21:38
Probably a very long shot, but just maybe people will realise that there is better food than the stuff from the junk food outlets. Would be nice if more home prepared food is eaten.

  #2453379 2-Apr-2020 22:06
The environment in general getting a month to three ‘breather’ period is a plus.

I also think both employees and employers will have a much better idea of the possibilities of remote working from home, and many may continue to do so for at least part of their irking week. There’s no really good resin for an office full of workers all on their PCs, and perhaps call centers and number crunchers get to stay home, also freeing up office space and even the traffic.

