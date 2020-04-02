Now, we all know there will be negative changes following this.
The purpose of this thread is not to hear about those. It is to hear about good, useful, helpful positive changes that you think might come about in NZ. There are bound to be some good things that come from this - every cloud has a silver lining - so let's concentrate a bit on what they might be. I am sure many of the people here will be involved in designing and implementing some of them, too.
To kick things off here are some from me:
- Internet/wireless connectivity will improve. I think plenty of people will be frustrated with how things like video conferencing have (not) worked for them over this period and that will drive more investment in strengthening and expanding the network capability for that; rural dwellers who work in large companies will start to expect better capability too.
- Online shopping systems will improve and hopefully delivery systems (especially for food) will catch up with the more developed models elsewhere
- People will value their local businesses more where this is practical and local businesses that have remained open (such as small village supermarkets etc) will also hopefully invest the money that they were able to make during this period to improve the services that they offer or the methods by which they offer them