I subscribed to the NZ herald $1 a week deal -- this goes back to full rate shortly so I went to cancel my subscription online.

But, the online cancellation function has been removed, ad they are making you PHONE them to cancel subscriptions.

So, I phone them, and after a long wait they answer, I ask to cancel but she can't do this immediately.

I have to wait for someone to call me back to process the cancellation -- she says 2 working days, which means over the weekend and my credit card is going to be billed for the next months subscription.

I asked her why they cancelled the online subscription functionality and she wasn't able to or wouldn't answer the question, just saying it was no longer available and that they are sorry.

Just seems weird to remove a function that was working just fine and replace it with the call center.