Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicfind my neighbors last name


163 posts

Master Geek


#269705 3-Apr-2020 12:36
Send private message quote this post

I need to contract my neighbors but they are not going to be home for a week so I want to contact them on Facebook but have no idea what there last is anybody know a way I can find it

Create new topic
838 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2453710 3-Apr-2020 12:39
Send private message quote this post

Ask some of the other neighbours? Or have you not been and met them...

1732 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2453711 3-Apr-2020 12:41
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Land title search (assuming they own the house they live in and hold it in their personal names). That's a public record but you tend to need a subscription to commercial providers who aggregate such records to be able to make use of that during the current times.

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 


518 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2453715 3-Apr-2020 12:46
Send private message quote this post

Who is clearing their mail whilst they are away?

6008 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2453742 3-Apr-2020 13:16
Send private message quote this post

As above have a nosy in the mailbox for a letter with a name on it

1862 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2453777 3-Apr-2020 14:02
Send private message quote this post

dejadeadnz:

 

Land title search (assuming they own the house they live in and hold it in their personal names). That's a public record but you tend to need a subscription to commercial providers who aggregate such records to be able to make use of that during the current times.

 

 

 

 

For $20 or so you can get a report with the title, they appear to be automated last time i used it as it arived within a few minutes of submitting the request.




CPU: Intel 3770k| RAM: F3-2400C10D-16GTX G.Skill Trident X |MB:  Gigabyte Z77X-UD5H-WB | GFX: GV-N660OC-2GD gv-n660oc-2gd GeForce GTX 660 | Monitor: Qnix 27" 2560x1440

 

 

376 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2453782 3-Apr-2020 14:03
Send private message quote this post

Some councils have rates information available online, just need to lookup the street address to find valuation, rates amount, and names.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39

New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 26-Mar-2020 21:35

New 5G Nokia smartphone unveiled as portfolio expands
Posted 26-Mar-2020 17:11

D-Link ANZ launches wireless AC1200 4G LTE router
Posted 26-Mar-2020 16:32

Ring introduces two new video doorbells and new pre-roll technology
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:59

OPPO uncovers flagship Find X2 Pro smartphone
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:54

D-Link COVR-2202 mesh Wi-Fi system now protected by McAfee
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:00

Spark Sport opens its platform up to all New Zealanders at no charge
Posted 17-Mar-2020 10:04

Spark launches 5G Starter Fund
Posted 8-Mar-2020 19:19

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48

Sony boosts full-frame lens line-up with introduction of FE 20mm F1.8 G large-aperture ultra-wide-angle prime Lens
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:44

Vector and Spark teamed up on smart metering initiative
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:42


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.