Ask some of the other neighbours? Or have you not been and met them...
Land title search (assuming they own the house they live in and hold it in their personal names). That's a public record but you tend to need a subscription to commercial providers who aggregate such records to be able to make use of that during the current times.
Who is clearing their mail whilst they are away?
As above have a nosy in the mailbox for a letter with a name on it
dejadeadnz:
For $20 or so you can get a report with the title, they appear to be automated last time i used it as it arived within a few minutes of submitting the request.
Some councils have rates information available online, just need to lookup the street address to find valuation, rates amount, and names.