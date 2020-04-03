quickymart:

I purchased a fridge from Harvey Norman in late 2011 to replace my 1990s-era model that had died. The Harvey Norman one has run without missing a beat ever since, except now I suspect it may be sucking down too much power (my power bill has shot up in the last 4 days), and whenever I try to run another appliance, eg, microwave, it starts out all good then the microwave powers down somewhat like it's not getting enough juice.

I suspect it's the fridge (although I can't confirm - an electrician could do this), but if I need to go back to Harvey Norman, are they required to fix it, or are they quite within their rights to tell me just to go away? I would have thought 9 years isn't an amazing timeframe for a fridge; the last one I had for almost 20 years and that was really good.

Note that I haven't actually been to Harvey Norman yet (as I can't), but before I approach them, anyone got any tips?

Of course if it's not the fridge, it's a moot point :)