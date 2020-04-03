quickymart:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#269711 3-Apr-2020 17:47
I purchased a fridge from Harvey Norman in late 2011 to replace my 1990s-era model that had died. The Harvey Norman one has run without missing a beat ever since, except now I suspect it may be sucking down too much power (my power bill has shot up in the last 4 days), and whenever I try to run another appliance, eg, microwave, it starts out all good then the microwave powers down somewhat like it's not getting enough juice.

 

I suspect it's the fridge (although I can't confirm - an electrician could do this), but if I need to go back to Harvey Norman, are they required to fix it, or are they quite within their rights to tell me just to go away? I would have thought 9 years isn't an amazing timeframe for a fridge; the last one I had for almost 20 years and that was really good.

 

Note that I haven't actually been to Harvey Norman yet (as I can't), but before I approach them, anyone got any tips?
Of course if it's not the fridge, it's a moot point :)

  #2453992 3-Apr-2020 17:51
9 years I expect you'll be pushing your luck.




"I have noticed even people who claim everything is predestined, and that we can do nothing to change it, look before they cross the road." -  Stephen Hawking



  #2453994 3-Apr-2020 17:55
I thought that might be the case - but if so, what is a reasonable timeframe for a fridge bought today to last for? (I'm assuming if the fridge is indeed the issue here).

 
 
 
 




  #2454008 3-Apr-2020 18:11
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/lifestyle/news/article.cfm?c_id=6&objectid=12150121

 

I might just have to look at a replacement...

  #2454013 3-Apr-2020 18:21
 That is an Australian article from news.com.au , and Choice is an Australian Consumer group. NZs Consumer is who the OP should be looking at and they have previously printed articles about how long an appliance should last for.

  #2454015 3-Apr-2020 18:24
An open ended question unfortunately. What brand is that fridge? What kind - something quite high end or quite basic?

Having once dealt with CGA claims for a retailer I think you do have some grounds here, in terms of a fridge less than 9 years old, but it’s highly variable on a number of factors. How confident are you it’s the fridge that’s the problem and could you do any testing to check this?

Edit: based entirely on the age of the fridge. But I’ve reread your post and I don’t really think the issues you’re experiencing are related to the fridge. What makes you think the fridge is at fault - especially given it has been trouble free so far?

  #2454022 3-Apr-2020 18:27
I doubt that the fridge running or not would effect the operation of the Microwave, I would suspect there is an underlying problem in the house electrics. How new/old is the house (aprox decade)? Is the power coming in overhead or underground?

 

Sounds like a possible loose wire on the incoming mains

 

 



  #2454023 3-Apr-2020 18:28
I haven't done any testing yet, although I might do something tonight. Most likely unplug the fridge, run the microwave, see if it makes a difference.

 

My place has been having power surges for the last week, and somehow we've used four times our normal amount of power this week alone.

 

I have one of these: https://www.productreview.com.au/listings/westinghouse-wbm3700wb-wbm3700sb-wbm3700sa-wbm3700wa

 

 

 
 
 
 




  #2454025 3-Apr-2020 18:29
I think it's from the 2000s, this place. Vector have already been out and said the power coming from the pole into the house is fine, so it's something inside.

  #2454027 3-Apr-2020 18:33
If yo have a volt meter Check you are getting 230V, lots of stuff runs on lower if it not 230V call electricity company.

  #2454030 3-Apr-2020 18:40
That has eliminated a lot of the problems, seen people with 1960's era houses, overhead lines, mains are way too small for the number of appliances in the house, the combination of the two causing a sag in the voltage and appliances shutting down.

 

Have you considered that because of a higher than normal power usage there is a loose wire somewhere in the house heating up (using extra power) and the combination of the m-wave and fridge running causes a sag in voltage resulting in the m-wave shutting down.

 

 

 

You REALLY need to get an electrician to have a look and confirm that there isn't a problem with the wiring as things are pointing to something using a whole lot of extra power!!

