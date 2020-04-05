BlinkyBill

My experience, all under $1,000, is that for more expensive stuff you get treated better.

If you buy a 75c fan, you get dodgy shipping and dodgy products and dodgy suppliers. If you buy a $500 3D printer, it arrives, the freight tracking works, delivery is quick, and the product is usually up to spec. If it isn't right, they will work hard to make it right, including shipping replacement parts and providing firmware quickly.

However,

1. Read the actual description of the item very carefully. The heading and photos may not match up with what the description says. If in any doubt, ask the vendor to clarify. They are usually very quick to do that, although their English is not always the best.

2. Do mark the item as received (but don't place feedback). Once you tell AliExpress that you've received the item, they release your money to the vendor. You might think that the vendor would lose interest in you when they have your money, but that's not the case. You can still ask AliExpress for a refund after you have received the goods, in case they're broken or don't meet the specs.

3. Place feedback when you're completely happy with the product.