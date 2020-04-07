Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicPlans for Easter


22243 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#269771 7-Apr-2020 12:35
Send private message quote this post

We were supposed to go away this weekend, obviously not now.

 

To try and get a staycation we are banning work this weekend in our household, school work is all on hold. It's a weekend to have fun.

 

We are going to try our kids, 8 and 10 with their first game of Monopoly, we are going to eat some treats and try and relax as much as possible.

 

I also plan on doing some cooking (Brisket, Rotisserie Pichanha and a couple of interesting desserts we haven't finalised yet). I hope to spend some time with my nose in Cook Books and gaming.

 

What are the rest of you going to be doing to make Easter 'special' ?

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 

Create new topic
860 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2456417 7-Apr-2020 12:36
Send private message quote this post

I'm going to say nothing at all. Wash the cars and mow the lawns, maybe some weeding. 😅 8 month old at home keeps us pretty busy now that she's flat out crawling around. 

14946 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2456421 7-Apr-2020 12:41
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

We are having a family dinner in our own homes and linking via Teams 




Mike
Retired IT Manager. 
The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

He waka eke noa

 
 
 
 


263 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2456422 7-Apr-2020 12:45
Send private message quote this post

It's also my daughters birthday so an extra special effort at the stove for a selection of her favourite Indian food :)

 

 

5248 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2456429 7-Apr-2020 12:50
Send private message quote this post

Fortunately our kids are older now, and in any case have enjoyed the concept of chocolate more than the reality of chocolate, so I got a few little things last night when I was at the supermarket but that's about it.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

340 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2456431 7-Apr-2020 12:55
Send private message quote this post

Eat a bunch of easter eggs and then pass out with a full belly. What else is there to do lol.




http://www.speedtest.net/result/7315955530.png

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39

New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 26-Mar-2020 21:35

New 5G Nokia smartphone unveiled as portfolio expands
Posted 26-Mar-2020 17:11

D-Link ANZ launches wireless AC1200 4G LTE router
Posted 26-Mar-2020 16:32

Ring introduces two new video doorbells and new pre-roll technology
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:59

OPPO uncovers flagship Find X2 Pro smartphone
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:54

D-Link COVR-2202 mesh Wi-Fi system now protected by McAfee
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:00

Spark Sport opens its platform up to all New Zealanders at no charge
Posted 17-Mar-2020 10:04

Spark launches 5G Starter Fund
Posted 8-Mar-2020 19:19

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48

Sony boosts full-frame lens line-up with introduction of FE 20mm F1.8 G large-aperture ultra-wide-angle prime Lens
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:44

Vector and Spark teamed up on smart metering initiative
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:42


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.