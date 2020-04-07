We were supposed to go away this weekend, obviously not now.

To try and get a staycation we are banning work this weekend in our household, school work is all on hold. It's a weekend to have fun.

We are going to try our kids, 8 and 10 with their first game of Monopoly, we are going to eat some treats and try and relax as much as possible.

I also plan on doing some cooking (Brisket, Rotisserie Pichanha and a couple of interesting desserts we haven't finalised yet). I hope to spend some time with my nose in Cook Books and gaming.

What are the rest of you going to be doing to make Easter 'special' ?

Cheers