673 posts

Ultimate Geek


#269781 7-Apr-2020 21:03
Hi guys, apologies if wrong thread the last one I could find was back in 2018. I am looking for recommendations for a high back office chair budget up to $ 400 if that’s possible. I have looked at wharehouse stationery , office max, pb tech and came across Dobbins furniture. Office max has some good ones but says will deliver after covid lockdown .Wharehouse stationary  has mixed reviews. I came across this one from Dobbins which has ten year warranty and good weight range has anyone had any experiences with them ? or any other good recommendations? 

 

https://www.dobbins.co.nz/modules/SP_Webshop/shop.php?product_details&product=776 

 

 

9372 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2456732 7-Apr-2020 21:10
i have that exact chair in my office at work, its ok, nothing to rave about but better than the generic foam seat/back ones out there for around the same price

15800 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2456734 7-Apr-2020 21:38
I have a Studio 3.40 office chair I got at Officemax somewhere between 5 and 12 years ago. It's still solid and comfortable, better than most of the chairs at work.

 
 
 
 


431 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2456736 7-Apr-2020 21:53
If in Auckland I recommend checking out Allheart (https://allheartnz.org.nz/)

 

They are a charity which takes and resells old corporate furniture and equipment.

 

I got a second hand Haworth Zody chair for $200 from these guys - thats a $1,500 chair new.

 

I am not affiliated, but had good experiences and got some great deals. They have a trademe store which lists a lot of their products so you can see what they have before you go.



673 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2456737 7-Apr-2020 21:54
Jase2985:

 

i have that exact chair in my office at work, its ok, nothing to rave about but better than the generic foam seat/back ones out there for around the same price

 

 

thank you for the feedback, they look ok just noticed the no arms one would fit better but out of stock which is a shame



673 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2456738 7-Apr-2020 21:55
timmmay:

 

I have a Studio 3.40 office chair I got at Officemax somewhere between 5 and 12 years ago. It's still solid and comfortable, better than most of the chairs at work.

 

 

i liked that one but website has wont deliver until after covid :(



673 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2456739 7-Apr-2020 21:57
CokemonZ:

 

If in Auckland I recommend checking out Allheart (https://allheartnz.org.nz/)

 

They are a charity which takes and resells old corporate furniture and equipment.

 

I got a second hand Haworth Zody chair for $200 from these guys - thats a $1,500 chair new.

 

I am not affiliated, but had good experiences and got some great deals. They have a trademe store which lists a lot of their products so you can see what they have before you go.

 

 

What a cool organization great cause, I’m in Wellington though 

