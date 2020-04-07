If in Auckland I recommend checking out Allheart (https://allheartnz.org.nz/)

They are a charity which takes and resells old corporate furniture and equipment.

I got a second hand Haworth Zody chair for $200 from these guys - thats a $1,500 chair new.

I am not affiliated, but had good experiences and got some great deals. They have a trademe store which lists a lot of their products so you can see what they have before you go.