Hi guys, apologies if wrong thread the last one I could find was back in 2018. I am looking for recommendations for a high back office chair budget up to $ 400 if that’s possible. I have looked at wharehouse stationery , office max, pb tech and came across Dobbins furniture. Office max has some good ones but says will deliver after covid lockdown .Wharehouse stationary has mixed reviews. I came across this one from Dobbins which has ten year warranty and good weight range has anyone had any experiences with them ? or any other good recommendations?
https://www.dobbins.co.nz/modules/SP_Webshop/shop.php?product_details&product=776