303 posts

Ultimate Geek


#269784 8-Apr-2020 10:30
One person supports this post


https://www.mightyape.co.nz/blog/7072/easter-egg-hunt-win-an-epic-lego-prize-pack-more

 

 

 

Mod Edit MM: Edited title for clarity.

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2456997 8-Apr-2020 11:56


Here's the hints for those who haven't seen them yet:
Blue Egg: The Kid
Brown Egg: Cast
Green Egg: 120 seconds
Orange Egg: Tangi
Pink Egg: South Korean
Purple Egg: Empire
Red Egg: WWII
Yellow Egg: Island life


Food & Drink, Electronics, Books, Games, Toys, Collectibles, Movies & TV, and Music are the categories where they can be found.

I'm new to this, and I've been searching for 30 minutes using word association, but so far no luck.

238 posts

Master Geek


  #2456998 8-Apr-2020 11:57


I have 5 done .. just gotta do some work (from home) now and should knock off the last 3 after lunch 

 
 
 
 


3256 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2456999 8-Apr-2020 12:00


Yea I must be missing something obvious with these.
I can't find any this time and I think in the all the years they've had it I've found 2 or 3 eggs in total. :(

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2457000 8-Apr-2020 12:03


@GoranZ do you have any category hints that would help to slightly narrow it down?



303 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2457006 8-Apr-2020 12:10


Found it much easier this time, just one left to go.

 

Clues do relate well to the product you have to find.

1 post

Wannabe Geek


  #2457009 8-Apr-2020 12:15


3 so far, harder than last year I think



303 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2457019 8-Apr-2020 12:24


Last one found, maybe took 30mins total time.

 
 
 
 


3442 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2457063 8-Apr-2020 12:31
One person supports this post


I have never been able to do these, i think i am missing the pattern on working them out

