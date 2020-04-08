I have my end of year figures from my employers and want to calculate if I’m likely to have a refund or tax bill.





Logging into IRD’s MyIR there is no option to file or a summary etc available yet.

Is there a way I can calculate or at least estimate my tax refund? Figured the web would be covered with online calculators but they are just fronts for tax refund agents where you have to supply your personal details to get an answer.

One link to the IRD website seemed promising but results in a dead link when trying to launch the calculator. Another online calculator couldn’t accommodate having two jobs/incomes and just made a mess of the results.



