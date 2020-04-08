Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#269800 8-Apr-2020 16:01
I have my end of year figures from my employers and want to calculate if I’m likely to have a refund or tax bill. 

 

Logging into IRD’s MyIR there is no option to file or a summary etc available yet. 

 

Is there a way I can calculate or at least estimate my tax refund? Figured the web would be covered with online calculators but they are just fronts for tax refund agents where you have to supply your personal details to get an answer.

 

One link to the IRD website seemed promising but results in a dead link when trying to launch the calculator. Another online calculator couldn’t accommodate having two jobs/incomes and just made a mess of the results. 

 

 

  #2457530 8-Apr-2020 16:07
There use to be an ir3 calculate form on their site.
However if you're a full time employee with no working for families or other tax credits the updated ird/tax systems is bang on. Very few full time employees get refunds etc now as the systems in place do the correct taxing etc.

As you have 2 jobs you can try and use the PAYE calculate but you will need to run it twice as you will have 2 different tax codes.

  #2457543 8-Apr-2020 16:17
For a third party calculator, try https://www.paye.net.nz/calculator (they are just a calculator, not a front for tax refund services). 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 


mdf

  #2457579 8-Apr-2020 16:48
I have always used the "tax on taxable income" calculator. However it also seems to be down for me - probably the one you've already tried. 

  #2457587 8-Apr-2020 16:55
tripp:

As you have 2 jobs you can try and use the PAYE calculate but you will need to run it twice as you will have 2 different tax codes.

 

To work out the refund you run the PAYE calculator once against your total income from the two jobs. You then compare than number against the tax you have paid (on MyIR) and the difference will be the refund due.

  #2457588 8-Apr-2020 16:57
If both jobs were simply PAYE then:

 

1) Add your total gross income

 

2) Add total PAYE 

 

3) Run in calculator and compare what you should have paid

  #2457625 8-Apr-2020 17:35
I had IRD send me out a physical IR3 form this year, even though every other year I have done it online. Maybe you can fill out a paper IR3 to calculate it?

