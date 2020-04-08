I'm not a coffee drinker, not a huge fan of tea, and I find most hot chocolates too sweet. I do however enjoy making a hot chocolate with cocoa powder and a bit of honey, and a good dash of cream.

When in Portugal just over a year ago I stumbled across this at a random supermarket in Tarifa. It has a flavour like nothing I've tasted before, I would describe as the colour velvet, and rich and smooth.

I've struggled to find anything close in NZ. Tried Trade-Aid stuff, I've tried 100% powder from https://ocho.co.nz/ but they all pale in comparison.

Any suggestions for the best cocoa for drinking in NZ?