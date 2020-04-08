Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Best Cocoa/Cacao for DIY Hot Chocolates


#269810 8-Apr-2020 22:42
I'm not a coffee drinker, not a huge fan of tea, and I find most hot chocolates too sweet. I do however enjoy making a hot chocolate with cocoa powder and a bit of honey, and a good dash of cream.

 

When in Portugal just over a year ago I stumbled across this at a random supermarket in Tarifa. It has a flavour like nothing I've tasted before, I would describe as the colour velvet, and rich and smooth.

 

Click to see full size

 

I've struggled to find anything close in NZ. Tried Trade-Aid stuff, I've tried 100% powder from https://ocho.co.nz/ but they all pale in comparison.

 

 

 

Any suggestions for the best cocoa for drinking in NZ?

  #2457853 8-Apr-2020 23:01
Nespresso sell Cailler chocolate from France that is really good. Comes in boxes of single serve sachets - mix with hot milk. You do not need a Nespresso machine to use them.





