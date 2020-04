I need to ship 9 boxes computer boxes (45.1 x 16 x 42.2 cm / 6.5 kg each) from UK to NZ.

The goods are not urgent (but are "essential") so up to 8 weeks or so by sea freight will be fine.

Just wondering if anyone is regularly shipping from UK to NZ and/or have any recommended options?

Is it better pre-palletising or leaving as individual boxes?

Will there be backlogs at port and will air freight be safer?