Happy Easter everyone! I am not religious but many people also see this as a holiday. Whatever your beliefs, I hope you can have a good one with those in your bubble.
Happy Easter everyone! I am not religious but many people also see this as a holiday. Whatever your beliefs, I hope you can have a good one with those in your bubble.
I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
Mike
Retired IT Manager.
The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.
He waka eke noa