Recently one of my favorite (BTW Geekzone is my Favorite Forum) trade based forums has shutdown and moved to Facebook.

Anyway people arn't happy about having to be on FB to access forums.

So I'm looking at setting up a replacement, I've got Server hosting/webserver covered and looking at using wordpress (i'll admit that this is new territory for me and I really don't have a clue)

So give me some pointers on things to do or more importantly things to not do.