I'm looking at purchasing some containers for food storage. I'm really hoping someone has an idea where I could potentially get a kit (~24 piece depending on price) of varying sizes.

Briscoes sells them per container for around 16-30 PER container. Insane. I'm hoping there's like a starter kit to get a bit better pricing.

Any ideas? I saw stuff come on u-buy (thanks google) but immediately threw that idea in the bin.