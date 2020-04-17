If Charles had died of the virus who would have become heir to the throne.
Would it have been William or Anne.
I was thinking that William would only be heir if Charles was King. As her mother is Queen wouldn't Anne be the next in line?
William is 2nd in line.
males only right ?
what would happen if all the male heirs were wiped out ?
ilovemusic:
not any more ( and previously it was just that Males were "promoted" above females in the direct line of succession )
the next three in line ( in order) are:
His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge
Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge
Clint
edit: changed names to correct full titles
The law was changed (lead by NZ) that changed the order of succession.
