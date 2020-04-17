Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
What would have happend if Prince Charles died?


#269962 17-Apr-2020 11:06
If Charles had died of the virus who would have become heir to the throne.

 

Would it have been William or Anne.

 

I was thinking that William would only be heir if Charles was King. As her mother is Queen wouldn't Anne be the next in line?

  #2464064 17-Apr-2020 11:16
William is 2nd in line.  

  #2464070 17-Apr-2020 11:29
males only right ?

 

what would happen if all the male heirs were wiped out ?

 

 

 
 
 
 


  #2464073 17-Apr-2020 11:31
ilovemusic:

 

males only right ?

 

what would happen if all the male heirs were wiped out ?

 

 

 

 

 

 

not any more ( and previously it was just that Males were "promoted" above females in the direct line of succession )

 

the next three in line ( in order) are:

 

His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge

 

Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge

 

His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge

 

 

 

Clint

 

edit: changed names to correct full titles 

  #2464074 17-Apr-2020 11:31
The law was changed (lead by NZ) that changed the order of succession. 




Mike
