vexxxboy: that is a really bad article, if you read the one Stuff did there is a little more to it but legally they dont have a leg to stand on. https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/crime/121078372/coronavirus-two-claiming-lockdown-makes-them-illegally-detained-sue-jacinda-ardern?

especially bad because of the repetitive crap the herald puts in between but I didn't see the stuff one available when I posted

Though even I could tell they didn't have a leg to stand on from the nzh article