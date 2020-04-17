Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicCaution ordering from Jaycar.... Not shipping orders...


601 posts

Ultimate Geek


#269979 17-Apr-2020 22:26
Send private message quote this post

They say "We ARE NOW able to process your orders online and deliver ESSENTIAL TECH to you."

 

However they make no mention which items they consider essential.

 

There is also no indication once you've ordered and paid if / when they will ship it to you or not.

 

I ordered something a week ago and today still hadn't shipped.

 

Ordered something else today and after contacting their office they agreed to ship it but still refused to ship (or combine) the first order as they decided it's "non-essential" (even though I'm an essential business needing it to support an essential service).

 

Now the question is whether I'll be able to get my money back from the first order as I'll just order elsewhere or if they're in the process of pulling a Dick Smith...

Create new topic
23117 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2464480 17-Apr-2020 23:01
Send private message quote this post

So they charged your card and have not shipped the goods? Thats a paddlin...




Richard rich.ms



601 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2464481 17-Apr-2020 23:02
Send private message quote this post

richms:

 

So they charged your card and have not shipped the goods? Thats a paddlin...

 

 

Correct however I paid through via Paypal so worst case hopefully some recourse through them...

 
 
 
 


6217 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2464504 17-Apr-2020 23:37
Send private message quote this post

If you can prove you're essential they should come to the party regardless of what they deem to be essential or not.  The key bit here is you're the essential service, not them, so you call the shots on what you need/don't need.    

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10

Vodafone and Imperial College London invite smartphone users to help fight diseases
Posted 9-Apr-2020 11:09

Unisys Always-On Access Powered by Stealth provides fast, encrypted remote access for workers
Posted 9-Apr-2020 10:00

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39

New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 26-Mar-2020 21:35

New 5G Nokia smartphone unveiled as portfolio expands
Posted 26-Mar-2020 17:11

D-Link ANZ launches wireless AC1200 4G LTE router
Posted 26-Mar-2020 16:32

Ring introduces two new video doorbells and new pre-roll technology
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:59

OPPO uncovers flagship Find X2 Pro smartphone
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:54


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.