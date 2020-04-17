They say "We ARE NOW able to process your orders online and deliver ESSENTIAL TECH to you."

However they make no mention which items they consider essential.

There is also no indication once you've ordered and paid if / when they will ship it to you or not.

I ordered something a week ago and today still hadn't shipped.

Ordered something else today and after contacting their office they agreed to ship it but still refused to ship (or combine) the first order as they decided it's "non-essential" (even though I'm an essential business needing it to support an essential service).

Now the question is whether I'll be able to get my money back from the first order as I'll just order elsewhere or if they're in the process of pulling a Dick Smith...