ForumsOff topicMy mum might be purchasing a new TV, any suggestions based on her wants?


2656 posts

Uber Geek


#270006 19-Apr-2020 12:03
Hey everyone.

 

Looks like my mum wants to purchase a new TV, I can't really help her though as I'm not sure what's "Good", as well as the technical jargon. Her budget is $1000, but really obviously the cheaper the better, I've told her she probably doesn't need to spend that much.

 

One thing she wants in a TV, and something that isn't negotiable, is inbuilt freeview, as well as a 55", but the freeview is most important. She currently has a Freeview Box. I had a quick look, but I actually couldn't find anything that said "Inbuilt Freeview", does this exist at all still? Most of what I looked at said Smart TV, I don't think she needs anything like that as she doesn't even know how to use a computer.

 

Anyone have any recommendations on something that might be what she is after? 

 

Thanks!

 

 

 

Edit: Forgot to mention that while I told her she doesn't need to spend bucket loads, sound and picture are obviously still important and don't want to compromise on it. Also she "only" wants a LG/Panasonic/Sony, brands she feels she can trust. *Shrug*

1487 posts

Uber Geek


  #2465361 19-Apr-2020 12:05
Has Freeview Plus, Youtube and Netflix, isn't Android so shouldn't be much more complicated than a normal TV.

 

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/tcl/tcl-p4us-50-4k-uhd-smart-tv/338937/

 

 

 

Otherwise a smaller more complicated model to use (for her as it's Android): https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/tcl/tcl-p8m-43-4k-quhd-ai-in-led-smart-tv/363726/

 

 

 

Just saw your update:

 

Here's other's that have Freeview:

 

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/panasonic/panasonic-fs500z-32-hd-smart-led-tv/338728/

 

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/panasonic/panasonic-fs500z-40-full-hd-smart-led-tv/338727/

 

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/panasonic/panasonic-gx700z-40-4k-uhd-smart-led-tv/365150/

 

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/panasonic/panasonic-fx600z-43-4k-uhd-smart-led-tv/338708/

547 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2465367 19-Apr-2020 12:16
What does she currently have, and when you say freeview box what exactly do you mean by that, is it just a tuner box?, or is it one that access the ondemand stuff?




'We love to buy books because we believe we're buying the time to read them.' WARREN ZEVON

 
 
 
 


169 posts

Master Geek


  #2465368 19-Apr-2020 12:16
Might pay to check she has a UHF aerial - most built in Freeview requires UHF not satellite (although you can get dual tuners).



2656 posts

Uber Geek


  #2465370 19-Apr-2020 12:16
lNomNoml:

 

Has Freeview Plus, Youtube and Netflix, isn't Android so shouldn't be much more complicated than a normal TV.

 

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/tcl/tcl-p4us-50-4k-uhd-smart-tv/338937/

 

 

 

Otherwise a smaller more complicated model to use (for her as it's Android): https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/tcl/tcl-p8m-43-4k-quhd-ai-in-led-smart-tv/363726/

 

 

 

Just saw your update:

 

Here's other's that have Freeview:

 

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/panasonic/panasonic-fs500z-32-hd-smart-led-tv/338728/

 

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/panasonic/panasonic-fs500z-40-full-hd-smart-led-tv/338727/

 

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/panasonic/panasonic-gx700z-40-4k-uhd-smart-led-tv/365150/

 

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/panasonic/panasonic-fx600z-43-4k-uhd-smart-led-tv/338708/

 

 

 

 

Thanks for the links. I updated again, sorry! 

28853 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2465374 19-Apr-2020 12:28
Pretty much 100% of TV's in the NZ market for the last 10-11 years have had Freeview DVB-T built in (and certainly 100% for anything 8+ years), and in recent years we've seen a growing number of models that also have DVB-S built in - you you need to know if her connection is DVB-T or DVB-S because if it is DVB-S your choices for a TV with inbuilt tuner are quite limited.

 

 

 

 

1487 posts

Uber Geek


  #2465376 19-Apr-2020 12:30
Finch:

 

lNomNoml:

 

Has Freeview Plus, Youtube and Netflix, isn't Android so shouldn't be much more complicated than a normal TV.

 

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/tcl/tcl-p4us-50-4k-uhd-smart-tv/338937/

 

 

 

Otherwise a smaller more complicated model to use (for her as it's Android): https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/tcl/tcl-p8m-43-4k-quhd-ai-in-led-smart-tv/363726/

 

 

 

Just saw your update:

 

Here's other's that have Freeview:

 

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/panasonic/panasonic-fs500z-32-hd-smart-led-tv/338728/

 

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/panasonic/panasonic-fs500z-40-full-hd-smart-led-tv/338727/

 

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/panasonic/panasonic-gx700z-40-4k-uhd-smart-led-tv/365150/

 

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/panasonic/panasonic-fx600z-43-4k-uhd-smart-led-tv/338708/

 

 

 

 

Thanks for the links. I updated again, sorry! 

 

 

Arranged by price, has Freeview and at least 55inch:

 

TCL - $798: https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/tcl/tcl-p4us-55-4k-uhd-smart-tv/338938/

 

TCL - $888: https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/tcl/tcl-p8m-55-4k-quhd-ai-in-led-smart-tv/363724/

 

Samsung - $1,090: https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/tv-and-audio/televisions/4k-uhd-televisions/samsung-55-4k-smart-tv-en-4.html

 

LG - $1,195: https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/shop/televisions/televisions/ultra-hd-televisions/49-59-uhd-tvs/lg-55um7660pva-55-ultra-hd-4k-hdr-smart-led-television/prod180470.html

 

Samsung - $1,244: https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/shop/televisions/televisions/ultra-hd-televisions/49-59-uhd-tvs/samsung-ua55ru7400sxnz-55-series-7-ultra-hd-4k-smart-led-television/prod180345.html

 

TCL - $1,298: https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/shop/televisions/televisions/ultra-hd-televisions/49-59-uhd-tvs/tcl-55c8-55-c8-quhd-ai-in-television/prod181668.html

4256 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2465388 19-Apr-2020 12:44
Is it going to be wall mounted, or sit on a cabinet? If it is replacing something smaller and is sitting on a cabinet, make sure the feet of the new one aren’t too widely spaced otherwise you’ll need to add the cost of a new cabinet as well. For $1000 you are probably going to get an edge lit 55” LCD from one of the main manufacturers (not sure why Samsung isn’t on your list). If it really is mainly for broadcast Freeview, you only need Full HD, although I’m not sure how many non-4K sets are available these days. As mentioned above, the first thing to determine is whether she is currently getting Freeview via satellite or terrestrial.

 

Be aware that LCDs have a narrower viewing angle, and that is particularly the case in 55” ones in the price range you are looking at.




Areas of Geek interest: Home Theatre, HTPC, Android Tablets & Phones, iProducts.

