Off topicDesk Upgrade recommendations


17 posts

Geek


#270028 20-Apr-2020 12:53
Hi there,

 

as it looks like I may be WFH for a fair bit of time to come I want to upgrade my desk at home.

 

List of requirements:

 

- Able to hold double monitor arm.

 

- Room for laptop (possibly docking station), full size KB, Mouse.

 

- 1800 MM wide.

 

- Not too garish (ie; Neon Gamerz)

 

- I will be doing some gaming on this (in contradiction to the last requirement).

 

- Cable management.

 

- Solid construction.

 

- Under $500.

 

 

 

This ticks most of the boxes:

 

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/gorilla-gaming-desk-champion/31927843

 

Except for the looks.

 


Has anyone got any other suggestions?

 

(I'm not a standing desk person)

 

 

 

thanks

 

 

 

Matt

 

 

827 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2466126 20-Apr-2020 13:02
I am in a similar situation to yourself, though for me its hopefully more permanent (job offer for a work from home IT role).  I've been looking for desks!

 

This one may suit your needs and budget: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/DSKLCK1401/Loctek-ET114E-1400x700mm-White-Ergonomic-Standing

 

Im after something a bit smaller (limited space for it). So have different requirements, therefore most I'm looking at dont meet your criteria. One above does.

 

Edit: This is the type of place I've been looking at (few here that might tick your boxes): https://www.officefurniturewarehouse.co.nz/collections/straight-desks



17 posts

Geek


  #2466131 20-Apr-2020 13:09
Thanks @nzkc.

 

I briefly scanned through the pbtech desks a few mins ago. Although I want to avoid paying the extra cost associated with a standing desk when I won't use that feature.

 

Also just came across the other site you mentioned.

 

Let me know if you come across any other good sites. :)

 

I might just pull the trigger on the MA desk, as it does fulfill most of my requirements

 

 

 

I do, in normal times, WFH maybe... one day a week.

 
 
 
 


827 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2466134 20-Apr-2020 13:13
Warehouse Stationery have a reasonable range.

 

Other places I have looked at (in no particular order and with no bias towards if I liked their offerings or not):

 

 

9440 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2466158 20-Apr-2020 13:44
we have one of these:

 

https://www.warehousestationery.co.nz/product/W2252319.html

 

its been good, cable management is just some 3m hooks around the back and some valcro cable ties but it does the trick.

932 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2466167 20-Apr-2020 13:56
nzkc:

 

This one may suit your needs and budget: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/DSKLCK1401/Loctek-ET114E-1400x700mm-White-Ergonomic-Standing

 

 

I had that desk at my last job and wouldn't recommend it if there's any chance you'll use it while standing. When seated it was fine, but when the desk was up it was a unstable and my monitors (on arms) would shake when I was typing. I've had standing desks before and it was by far the cheapest feeling desk I've used, probably because it was the cheapest desk I've used...

