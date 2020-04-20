I am in a similar situation to yourself, though for me its hopefully more permanent (job offer for a work from home IT role). I've been looking for desks!

This one may suit your needs and budget: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/DSKLCK1401/Loctek-ET114E-1400x700mm-White-Ergonomic-Standing

Im after something a bit smaller (limited space for it). So have different requirements, therefore most I'm looking at dont meet your criteria. One above does.

Edit: This is the type of place I've been looking at (few here that might tick your boxes): https://www.officefurniturewarehouse.co.nz/collections/straight-desks