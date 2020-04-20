Hi there,
as it looks like I may be WFH for a fair bit of time to come I want to upgrade my desk at home.
List of requirements:
- Able to hold double monitor arm.
- Room for laptop (possibly docking station), full size KB, Mouse.
- 1800 MM wide.
- Not too garish (ie; Neon Gamerz)
- I will be doing some gaming on this (in contradiction to the last requirement).
- Cable management.
- Solid construction.
- Under $500.
This ticks most of the boxes:
https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/gorilla-gaming-desk-champion/31927843
Except for the looks.
Has anyone got any other suggestions?
(I'm not a standing desk person)
thanks
Matt