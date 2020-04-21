Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#270051 21-Apr-2020 08:45
I'm tempted to buy some gadgets from https://noco.co.nz/pages/about-us

 

I've spent a couple of hours digging around and found very little.

 

The owner has had a handful of import and/or tech companies, at least one of which went but (PCXchange)

 

There's one old reddit post, basically asking the same question I'm asking here.

 

No reviews on the google, very little else to go on... I find it odd that I can't find anyone talking about this company anywhere.

 

Has anybody put their toe in this particular pond?

  #2466825 21-Apr-2020 09:06
I'd say they're just the usual "from home" setup... just order things from the suppliers as people want it.

 

My main concern would be the number of companies the "director" has been tied up with that have ceased trading ;) Hes either got poor choice in business partners, or is not very business savvy. If he vanishes and youve spent a fair bit of $$ with him, any support/warranty may vanish if its not a popular branded item.

 

 




