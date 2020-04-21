Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic: Fast food chains / restaurants trading under level 3


#270052 21-Apr-2020 09:03
Thought it could be a good idea to have a thread to list which fast food chains and restaurants will be trading and operating under level 3, their PR responses and how they'll be handling social distancing/contactless/online delivery etc. 

 

 

 

Subway

 

 

 

Mcdonalds

 

A McDonald's spokesman said the company would be "working hard over the next week to get as many restaurants open on Tuesday as we can, There are a number of factors we have to consider, including the time our suppliers needs to ramp back up, getting stock around the country, and helping our franchisees and their staff get ready to open safe and happy restaurants.Any restrictions on the menu will depend on the amount of time we have to plan for reopening."

 

 

 

Dominos

 

Dominos said it would take at least up to 24 hours to reopen. Cameron Toomey, CEO of pizza chain Domino's, said the first of the country's 133 stores would be ready to begin deliveries about 24 hours after the country moved to alert level 3, with the rest open by the end of the third day "We make all our dough fresh instore, and the dough has a proofing period," "We'll get in the first day to clean and tidy the stores, and make dough which will be ready for the next day."Pizza goes down the line into the oven then gets cut, so staff can maintain those distancing guidelines, but some items require people to leave one station and go to another," said Toomey.

 

 

KFC

 

No comment yet

 

 

 

Hells Pizza

 

No comment yet

 

 

 

Sources

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/life-style/food-wine/120880234/coronavirus-mcdonalds-wont-open-immediately-if-lockdown-lifts

 

 

 

 

 

 




  #2466839 21-Apr-2020 09:38
Looks like KFC et al are advertising for drivers.   But it looks are read Uber Eats model...doesn't look all that favourable.

 

https://twitter.com/kvetchings/status/1252151386478751744

 

 




