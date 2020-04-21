I have a fair number of Bonus Bonds. I have them for a reason and I know there are better things to do with my money. I don't really care about that but I also don't want to lose my principle. It occurs to me to wonder in this unusual time if changing economic circumstances might affect them. The site and ANZ always make a point of declaring that they are a speculative investment with no security guarantees. So my question is how secure is my principle? Could it disappear or be confiscated as the economy shrinks? Might ANZ refuse to pay them out if I want to withdraw from the scheme? What, if anything, is the increased risk factor here in the current situation?