michaelmurfy: Short answer: They're as safe as leaving money in the bank. The product disclosure statement is here: http://www.bonusbonds.co.nz/pdfs/productDisclosureStatement.pdf

I wouldn't say that, even though money in the bank is not as safe as people assume (the deposit guarantee put in place during the GFC only covered limited period of time so cash in the bank is not "underwritten by the government" as people assume).

A few years ago ANZ consulted about the idea of BonusBonds having a floating value; i.e. being worth less than $1. The idea obviously wasn't received well however quite possible they will implement this in future as it's obviously on their minds.

As spelt out in their disclosure BonusBonds are an "investment" subject to investment risk; and notwithstanding the above wouldn't be first in line for any bailouts.

Apart from that Bonds don't attract interest (apart from any potential winnings) so are directly subject to inflation which in the current climate will be increasing.

So in short;

Not as safe as cash in the bank short term, nor as "safe" (taking into account returns) as a typical passive index fund long term.