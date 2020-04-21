Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#270058 21-Apr-2020 11:23
I have a fair number of Bonus Bonds. I have them for a reason and I know there are better things to do with my money. I don't really care about that but I also don't want to lose my principle. It occurs to me to wonder in this unusual time if changing economic circumstances might affect them. The site and ANZ always make a point of declaring that they are a speculative investment with no security guarantees. So my question is how secure is my principle? Could it disappear or be confiscated as the economy shrinks? Might ANZ refuse to pay them out if I want to withdraw from the scheme? What, if anything, is the increased risk factor here in the current situation?

 

 




  #2466980 21-Apr-2020 11:31
Short answer: They're as safe as leaving money in the bank. The product disclosure statement is here: http://www.bonusbonds.co.nz/pdfs/productDisclosureStatement.pdf





  #2466982 21-Apr-2020 11:33
Do you get any return on your bonus bonds?  Or is it just putting money aside?




  #2466986 21-Apr-2020 11:43
michaelmurfy:

 

Short answer: They're as safe as leaving money in the bank. The product disclosure statement is here: http://www.bonusbonds.co.nz/pdfs/productDisclosureStatement.pdf

 

 

I wouldn't say that, even though money in the bank is not as safe as people assume (the deposit guarantee put in place during the GFC only covered limited period of time so cash in the bank is not "underwritten by the government" as people assume).

 

A few years ago ANZ consulted about the idea of BonusBonds having a floating value; i.e. being worth less than $1. The idea obviously wasn't received well however quite possible they will implement this in future as it's obviously on their minds.

 

As spelt out in their disclosure BonusBonds are an "investment" subject to investment risk; and notwithstanding the above wouldn't be first in line for any bailouts.

 

Apart from that Bonds don't attract interest (apart from any potential winnings) so are directly subject to inflation which in the current climate will be increasing.

 

So in short;

 

Not as safe as cash in the bank short term, nor as "safe" (taking into account returns) as a typical passive index fund long term.

 

 

  #2466991 21-Apr-2020 11:50
Good grief I did not know those things were still around. My parents gave all of us a bunch of them years ago. I cashed in mine and gave the money back to them when I went to work.




