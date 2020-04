What is your Favorite movie of all time, I don't mean a list i mean just the single most movie that spins your wheels.

I would say this single most movie you love to death has been watch more times than you can remember and is always a go to if there is nothing else on.

No judgements will be dispersed as long as you list JUST YOUR SINGLE most favorite movie of all time.

Mine since I first seen it at the cinema is : Apollo 13 😀