#270087 22-Apr-2020 21:20
I ordered some used computer hardware off eBay a week or so ago, shipped with eBay Global Shipping Program which included "Import Charges" equating to ~18% of total cost inc shipping or ~26% excl so I expect it covers any import duties & GST, all up total was <NZ$800.

 

After checking the local tracking number I see it arrived in NZ on Mon afternoon and since then has been showing "NZ Customs Import Entry required" with the following message on the tracking page;

 

 

NZ Customs Import Entry required

 

The parcel or shipment has been assessed by New Zealand Customs and they require an import entry before it is released from our facility.

 

Why does this happen?

 

Your parcel requires a Duties and / or GST assessment which will be undertaken by:

 

  • A Customs Broker as nominated by you (Personal use goods or commercial goods)
  • Yourself directly with the New Zealand Customs Service (Personal use goods only)

What happens next?

 

You will receive (or will have already received) a letter or email advising of the requirement for a customs clearance to be undertaken to enable the release of your parcel.

 

If you have nominated a Customs Broker to clear your parcel and therefore assess the Duties and / or GST, they will advise you of the charges required to be paid to them to enable the release of a customs delivery order to you.

 

If you have elected to use the New Zealand Customs Service to clear your parcel, and therefore assess the Duties and / or GST, the New Zealand Customs Service will advise you of the charges required to be paid to them to enable the release of the customs delivery order.

 

Once NZ Post receive a copy of that customs delivery order from you, within 1 working day we will release your parcel from our Freight Customs Controlled Facility into our Delivery Network. The tracking status for your parcel will be updated to reflect this.  Once in our Delivery Network, our delivery target is up to 3 working days nationwide. Delivery to rural or remote areas may take longer.

 

If there are other reasons your parcel is being assessed by New Zealand border agencies, you may be contacted by New Zealand Post or one of the government border agencies. Please note New Zealand Post is unable to intervene or accelerate this process.

 

 

As I haven't received any email or letter from NZ Customs yet and supposedly duties should be paid by eBay GSP is it just a matter of disregarding the above and waiting until it's cleared?

 

Or do I need to chase it up?

defiant
  #2468122 22-Apr-2020 21:49
I'd contact ebay GSP and ask them whats up

