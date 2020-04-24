I wonder how many employers will be using the excuse of Covid-19 as a way to finally rid some of their employees while masked as redundancy due to a "decline in revenue".



Bauer was potentially one we knew of.



I mean, it seems as long as employers have followed through the usual redundancy processes (including restructural proposals and saying that they will "consider any alternative solution" and act in "good faith") and state that covid-19 has had an impact on their revenue, it's very hard for the employee to prove that they actually "considered an alternative solution", or if they are the only employee to be laid off in the whole company "due to covid-19 revenue decline". Especially if you find out that the next day, it seems like everyone else went to work but you.



Just my thoughts, and not me affected personally, but know of someone who has.