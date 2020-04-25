We went to the street footpath at the top of our drive just before 6 am. A good number of our neighbours were out on the footpath - probably about a quarter of the potential number. There were people dotted all up and down the street outside their homes. We all stood at least the required distance apart.

Someone just up the road had a radio with decent clear speaker and we all stood and listened to the broadcast of the Dawn Service.

As always, it was very moving but perhaps a little more so this morning - given the current circumstances. It was great just being there in a loose group with a common bond on our special day.

I think we may have found another way to celebrate Anzac Day and I wouldn’t be surprised if this approach catches on and continues even after the current situation has passed.