Two days warning for massive Wellington waves - No one raised alarm


#270155 25-Apr-2020 20:47
How does this happen?

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/dominion-post/news/121145008/two-days-warning-for-massive-wellington-waves-but-nobody-raised-alarm

 

NIWA and the Met Service knew it was coming but no one bothered to alert the Wellington City Council.

 

Niwa forecasting principal scientist Chris Brandolino confirmed that two days out from Wednesday models were predicting four to six metre waves.

 

But there was no plan in place for Niwa to warn Wellington City Council: "Niwa would be happy to help if people wanted to have a conversation with us,"  Brandolino said.

 

MetService issued wave warnings if requested by councils and sent Greater Wellington council a warning of the same waves hitting Lake Ferry. But the city council had not signed up to received warnings, he said.

 

My translation of these two statements is they haven't paid for the service therefore we don't tell them. Nice attitude, peoples lives were at risk.

 

I though our taxes paid for the Met Service, obviously not.




  #2471313 25-Apr-2020 21:20
Taxes pay for NIWA as well https://niwa.co.nz/about/our-partners-funders

  #2471316 25-Apr-2020 21:33
I don't understand it the same way... "MetService issued wave warnings if requested by councils and sent Greater Wellington council a warning of the same waves hitting Lake Ferry. But the city council had not signed up to received (sic) warnings, he said." sounds to me this information is available but the council did not nominate anyone to receive it in case of warnings - the paper doesn't say anywhere "the council did not want to pay for it" and don't even make it clear it's paid (as you assume).




 

  #2471322 25-Apr-2020 21:57
freitasm:

 

I don't understand it the same way... "MetService issued wave warnings if requested by councils and sent Greater Wellington council a warning of the same waves hitting Lake Ferry. But the city council had not signed up to received (sic) warnings, he said." sounds to me this information is available but the council did not nominate anyone to receive it in case of warnings - the paper doesn't say anywhere "the council did not want to pay for it" and don't even make it clear it's paid (as you assume).

 

 

Fair comment. I'll try and phrase things another way

 

Why do the councils have to request these warnings? Regularly we hear of Severe Weather warnings on the weather forecasts we get on the radio and TV, without us having to ask for them. Even if the council hadn't nominated anyone, how hard is it to pick up the phone and call the council to let them know, especially in a case like this?

 

Perhaps my thinking is coloured by what I've seen go on in the background with weather forecasting in some other areas and I have used this experience to deduce what might have happened here. I know for a fact both NIWA and the Met Service go around hawking their wares with "niche" products they wish to up sell. To some extent I don't have a problem with them doing this, but for them to not to attempt to warn of an event that potentially threatens lives is another thing in my opinion.

 

Perhaps the Met Service and NIWA are not totally at fault, perhaps it's the system they/we are saddled with. Which ever it is, it is broken.




