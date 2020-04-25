freitasm: I don't understand it the same way... "MetService issued wave warnings if requested by councils and sent Greater Wellington council a warning of the same waves hitting Lake Ferry. But the city council had not signed up to received (sic) warnings, he said." sounds to me this information is available but the council did not nominate anyone to receive it in case of warnings - the paper doesn't say anywhere "the council did not want to pay for it" and don't even make it clear it's paid (as you assume).

Fair comment. I'll try and phrase things another way

Why do the councils have to request these warnings? Regularly we hear of Severe Weather warnings on the weather forecasts we get on the radio and TV, without us having to ask for them. Even if the council hadn't nominated anyone, how hard is it to pick up the phone and call the council to let them know, especially in a case like this?

Perhaps my thinking is coloured by what I've seen go on in the background with weather forecasting in some other areas and I have used this experience to deduce what might have happened here. I know for a fact both NIWA and the Met Service go around hawking their wares with "niche" products they wish to up sell. To some extent I don't have a problem with them doing this, but for them to not to attempt to warn of an event that potentially threatens lives is another thing in my opinion.

Perhaps the Met Service and NIWA are not totally at fault, perhaps it's the system they/we are saddled with. Which ever it is, it is broken.