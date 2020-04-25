How does this happen?
https://www.stuff.co.nz/dominion-post/news/121145008/two-days-warning-for-massive-wellington-waves-but-nobody-raised-alarm
NIWA and the Met Service knew it was coming but no one bothered to alert the Wellington City Council.
Niwa forecasting principal scientist Chris Brandolino confirmed that two days out from Wednesday models were predicting four to six metre waves.
But there was no plan in place for Niwa to warn Wellington City Council: "Niwa would be happy to help if people wanted to have a conversation with us," Brandolino said.
MetService issued wave warnings if requested by councils and sent Greater Wellington council a warning of the same waves hitting Lake Ferry. But the city council had not signed up to received warnings, he said.
My translation of these two statements is they haven't paid for the service therefore we don't tell them. Nice attitude, peoples lives were at risk.
I though our taxes paid for the Met Service, obviously not.