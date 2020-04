For a large part of the world this is a very important month.



Before living in an Islamic country I never really understood Ramadan. It's an really nice time of year to live in an Islamic country and very focussed on family, thankfulness and being generous.



Normally at Ramadan there are community iftars for those who are less privileged and a real focus on giving and caring for the community.



Businesses and schools also close 2 hours earlier which is nice.



To all those celebrating Ramadan good luck with your fast and Ramadan Kareem.