Hopped outside at 6am to check the weather, saw the ISS, but it wasn't as bright, but there was another behind it, maybe 25 seconds behind, then another, then another, lost count at 10, but was about 20 of them. Ok, aircraft flying people probably from somewhere West to East. Checked Flightradar and nothing up there, at least nothing with transponders. All I can think of is people being flown from AUS to Argentina.

Any idea? In ChCh

Saw a massive meteor going down to the South too!