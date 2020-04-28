tardtasticx:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
3006 posts

Uber Geek


#270202 28-Apr-2020 10:19
Send private message quote this post

So my Surface Pro (5th Gen I think) developed white spots all over its display. Microsoft have said they will be replacing it but need it sent back to them.
I've received shipping information and it's going to Sydney, AUS to their returns centre/partner. 
They have given me no option of taking it to a local repair centre or office, I'm required to ship it to them directly. 

 

Now as I understand it, it could incur GST when they send me a replacement: https://www.customs.govt.nz/personal/duty-and-gst/faqs/

 

I paid $1,598 for this device from JBHIFI a little under 2 years ago, which included GST of $208.44.
In the shipping documents is an invoice Microsoft created which lists the value as $609.39USD, using the Customs conversion rate of 0.59USD=1NZD, it comes to $1,032.86 so will be liable for GST of $154.93 and Entry Fees of $55.71. 

 

I've emailed customs the above to confirm what I'm suspecting, and they've said there's no cost if Microsoft repair the device and send it back, but if it's replaced then the new device will incur the above charges from them if the value is over $1k. If it's under $1k they won't collect the GST. 

 

 

 

I feel I'm a little stuck right now, trying to explain anything to the support person that's beyond a simple "yes/no/here's the fault" is near impossible to do. 
I had considered taking the Surface back to JBHIFI but I've had less than ideal encounters with them trying to get out of their obligations in recent years (after the initial purchase from them above) so I would prefer not to go to them if possible. 

 

 

 

Has anyone got any advice or recommendations on the above? 

 

 

796 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2472631 28-Apr-2020 10:34
Send private message quote this post

According to the page you linked, you claim a gst refund on the returned item, and pay gst on the new item. To me this makes complete sense since the replacement item might have a different value to the original one.

 

Microsoft should be up to doing this.




BlinkyBill

1175 posts

Uber Geek


  #2472678 28-Apr-2020 10:44
Send private message quote this post

BlinkyBill:

 

According to the page you linked, you claim a gst refund on the returned item, and pay gst on the new item. To me this makes complete sense since the replacement item might have a different value to the original one.

 

 

No, it doesn't make sense to apply for a refund and then incur this charge again. GST is normally based on the amount paid, so even if he is sent an item of higher value, it's not relevant to the amount of GST collected. In addition to GST the imported replacement would also incur the import entry transaction fee. Even if the original item were imported by him personally, that fee is not refundable.

 
 
 
 


I fix stuff!
1804 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Vocus
Subscriber

  #2472683 28-Apr-2020 10:51
Send private message quote this post

I just had my Xbox returned from Aussie from warranty repair. (It was replaced)

 

 

 

Didn't incur any GST costs.



3006 posts

Uber Geek


  #2472687 28-Apr-2020 10:52
Send private message quote this post

As far as I understand I can only claim the GST back if it was imported by me but I purchased it locally, and GST was paid at that purchase point rather than through customs or an overseas seller. I don’t think I can claim it based on that?



3006 posts

Uber Geek


  #2472689 28-Apr-2020 10:53
Send private message quote this post

Sounddude:

I just had my Xbox returned from Aussie from warranty repair. (It was replaced)


 


Didn't incur any GST costs.



What was the value of that in NZD if you don’t mind sharing?

I fix stuff!
1804 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Vocus
Subscriber

  #2472696 28-Apr-2020 11:03
Send private message quote this post

tardtasticx:
Sounddude:

 

I just had my Xbox returned from Aussie from warranty repair. (It was replaced)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Didn't incur any GST costs.

 



What was the value of that in NZD if you don’t mind sharing?

 

 

 

The official documents are gone, but it was a One X, and from memory was around the $500 NZD mark.

796 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2472700 28-Apr-2020 11:04
Send private message quote this post

SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

BlinkyBill:

 

According to the page you linked, you claim a gst refund on the returned item, and pay gst on the new item. To me this makes complete sense since the replacement item might have a different value to the original one.

 

 

No, it doesn't make sense to apply for a refund and then incur this charge again. GST is normally based on the amount paid, so even if he is sent an item of higher value, it's not relevant to the amount of GST collected. In addition to GST the imported replacement would also incur the import entry transaction fee. Even if the original item were imported by him personally, that fee is not refundable.

 

 

That’s quite correct, but discounts the possibility of a different-valued replacement item. It is possible that a different item be used as a replacement with or without a price change being applied. The process described in the Customs page accounts for that, otherwise there would need to be two processes, one for situations where there was no change in value, and a second where there was a change in value.

 

I shouldn’t have used ‘value’ when I meant ‘price paid’. Apologies.




BlinkyBill

 
 
 
 


796 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2472705 28-Apr-2020 11:09
Send private message quote this post

Sounddude:

 

I just had my Xbox returned from Aussie from warranty repair. (It was replaced)

 

 

 

Didn't incur any GST costs.

 

 

In my experience, items labelled ‘warranty repair’ come straight through. I foolishly bought a Technomarine watch that went back and forward for repairs and eventual replacement a few times. Eventually they had to refund me, but that’s a different story.




BlinkyBill

I fix stuff!
1804 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Vocus
Subscriber

  #2472706 28-Apr-2020 11:09
Send private message quote this post

You will probably find that Microsoft will send it with their GST number/Import code anyway since it was locally purchased. Thats what Apple and others do for warrenty repairs.

 

I suspect Microsoft does the same.

