tardtasticx:

So my Surface Pro (5th Gen I think) developed white spots all over its display. Microsoft have said they will be replacing it but need it sent back to them.

I've received shipping information and it's going to Sydney, AUS to their returns centre/partner.

They have given me no option of taking it to a local repair centre or office, I'm required to ship it to them directly.

Now as I understand it, it could incur GST when they send me a replacement: https://www.customs.govt.nz/personal/duty-and-gst/faqs/

I paid $1,598 for this device from JBHIFI a little under 2 years ago, which included GST of $208.44.

In the shipping documents is an invoice Microsoft created which lists the value as $609.39USD, using the Customs conversion rate of 0.59USD=1NZD, it comes to $1,032.86 so will be liable for GST of $154.93 and Entry Fees of $55.71.

I've emailed customs the above to confirm what I'm suspecting, and they've said there's no cost if Microsoft repair the device and send it back, but if it's replaced then the new device will incur the above charges from them if the value is over $1k. If it's under $1k they won't collect the GST.

I feel I'm a little stuck right now, trying to explain anything to the support person that's beyond a simple "yes/no/here's the fault" is near impossible to do.

I had considered taking the Surface back to JBHIFI but I've had less than ideal encounters with them trying to get out of their obligations in recent years (after the initial purchase from them above) so I would prefer not to go to them if possible.

Has anyone got any advice or recommendations on the above?