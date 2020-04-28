Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#270214 28-Apr-2020 18:07
What was the cut off date?

 

I updated my details but it didnt say whether I was registered or not. What was the cut off date for registration?

  #2472930 28-Apr-2020 18:15
Your post is confusing did you register or update details? These are two different things

  #2472932 28-Apr-2020 18:17
what does the elections site say?

 

https://elections.nz/

 

 

 
 
 
 


  #2472937 28-Apr-2020 18:29
Have you previously been enrolled? If so, IIRC there’s no issue about whether you can vote (it just may have to be a special vote), but if you want to ensure you’re voting in your current electorate and are on the roll before it closes there will be a specific date. Suggest you could put some effort into finding this out, eg ring the relevant 0800 number. You’ll still have weeks to update your details, I imagine.

 

https://vote.nz/enrol-to-vote/enrol-check-or-update/

 

 

 

 

