Have you previously been enrolled? If so, IIRC there’s no issue about whether you can vote (it just may have to be a special vote), but if you want to ensure you’re voting in your current electorate and are on the roll before it closes there will be a specific date. Suggest you could put some effort into finding this out, eg ring the relevant 0800 number. You’ll still have weeks to update your details, I imagine.

https://vote.nz/enrol-to-vote/enrol-check-or-update/