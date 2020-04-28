What was the cut off date?
I updated my details but it didnt say whether I was registered or not. What was the cut off date for registration?
Your post is confusing did you register or update details? These are two different things
what does the elections site say?
Have you previously been enrolled? If so, IIRC there’s no issue about whether you can vote (it just may have to be a special vote), but if you want to ensure you’re voting in your current electorate and are on the roll before it closes there will be a specific date. Suggest you could put some effort into finding this out, eg ring the relevant 0800 number. You’ll still have weeks to update your details, I imagine.
https://vote.nz/enrol-to-vote/enrol-check-or-update/