Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicAmazon Japan login troubles


1082 posts

Uber Geek


#270268 1-May-2020 14:21
Send private message quote this post

Trying to login to my Amazon Japan account but having no end of trouble.
Enter my email address and password and the next screen says it will send a text message with an authentication code. (it displays a partially obscured hone number that it will send to which is correct)
However, the text authentication never arrives.
It used to work in the past so I'm not sure what has changed.

 

There is no choice to have the authentication sent by email instead.
If I follow the help prompts to contact them it immediately prompts me to log in again (which of course I can't do).
If I go into help and click on "contact us" it immediately prompts me to log in again.
No matter the method I try for contacting them it wont let me do it unless I log in.
There is even a link to follow if 2 step authentication fails - but that link asks me to log in!!!

 

Any ideas on how I can get out of this loop I am stuck in?

My phone is with Skinny - is it worth me contacting them to find out why I am not receiving the authentication texts?
 

Create new topic
467 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2474757 1-May-2020 14:35
Send private message quote this post

You could try this as a last resort

 

https://www.amazon.co.jp/-/en/a/recover/upload

 

just tried my login, works fine but my 2FA is email only not mobile

 

 



1082 posts

Uber Geek


  #2474806 1-May-2020 14:48
Send private message quote this post

firefuze:

 

You could try this as a last resort

 

https://www.amazon.co.jp/-/en/a/recover/upload

 

just tried my login, works fine but my 2FA is email only not mobile

 

 

 

 

when I click your link I am presented with a login screen

 
 
 
 


327 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2474812 1-May-2020 14:59
Send private message quote this post

farcus:

 

Trying to login to my Amazon Japan account but having no end of trouble.
Enter my email address and password and the next screen says it will send a text message with an authentication code. (it displays a partially obscured hone number that it will send to which is correct)
However, the text authentication never arrives.
It used to work in the past so I'm not sure what has changed.

 

There is no choice to have the authentication sent by email instead.
If I follow the help prompts to contact them it immediately prompts me to log in again (which of course I can't do).
If I go into help and click on "contact us" it immediately prompts me to log in again.
No matter the method I try for contacting them it wont let me do it unless I log in.
There is even a link to follow if 2 step authentication fails - but that link asks me to log in!!!

 

Any ideas on how I can get out of this loop I am stuck in?

My phone is with Skinny - is it worth me contacting them to find out why I am not receiving the authentication texts?
 

 

 

I had this exact problem a few months ago with Amazon Japan. I ended up calling them, but there was no way around the lack of 2FA notification, and we reached an impasse, where the bloke on the other end said he'd get a manager to call back (which didn't happen).

 

I was resigning myself to having to cancel the credit card payment method, when I tried logging in from my phone, which still (somehow) worked, and I managed to sort things out from there. 

 

I don't know if this will help, but if you have another device that has login details for the account, it might pay to check those.



1082 posts

Uber Geek


  #2474815 1-May-2020 15:04
Send private message quote this post

Gurezaemon:

 

I had this exact problem a few months ago with Amazon Japan. I ended up calling them, but there was no way around the lack of 2FA notification, and we reached an impasse, where the bloke on the other end said he'd get a manager to call back (which didn't happen).

 

I was resigning myself to having to cancel the credit card payment method, when I tried logging in from my phone, which still (somehow) worked, and I managed to sort things out from there. 

 

I don't know if this will help, but if you have another device that has login details for the account, it might pay to check those.

 



I've tried installing the amazon app on my phone but still have the same issues with login 2fa
Also unable to login using browser on phone.

Why the heck are these 2fa texts not being received though. As I said before - they used to work and still do work for my Amazon US account.

2180 posts

Uber Geek


  #2474818 1-May-2020 15:08
Send private message quote this post

have you changed phones recently?
There used to be an issue where people moving away from iPhone would have iMessage still hijacking messages.




Location: Dunedin

 

327 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2474819 1-May-2020 15:09
Send private message quote this post

farcus:

 

I've tried installing the amazon app on my phone but still have the same issues with login 2fa
Also unable to login using browser on phone.

Why the heck are these 2fa texts not being received though. As I said before - they used to work and still do work for my Amazon US account.

 

 

I suspect that Amazon Japan is a lot more strict with use from overseas - for years, I've been using a VPN set to Japan whenever I buy Japanese content for my wife's kindle. Japanese banks have a similar mindset.
Ideally, you'd have 2FA set to email or an authenticator app, however you obviously can't get into the account to change anything 😕.

When I called them, they seemed stumped by the lack of 2FA working as well, but short of contacting their help line and trying to explain to them the problem, I don't have any suggestions...



1082 posts

Uber Geek


  #2474860 1-May-2020 15:18
Send private message quote this post

andrewNZ: have you changed phones recently?
There used to be an issue where people moving away from iPhone would have iMessage still hijacking messages.

 

no - no change in phones or phone numbers or providers or anything

 
 
 
 




1082 posts

Uber Geek


  #2474861 1-May-2020 15:19
Send private message quote this post

Gurezaemon:

 

farcus:

 

I've tried installing the amazon app on my phone but still have the same issues with login 2fa
Also unable to login using browser on phone.

Why the heck are these 2fa texts not being received though. As I said before - they used to work and still do work for my Amazon US account.

 

 

I suspect that Amazon Japan is a lot more strict with use from overseas - for years, I've been using a VPN set to Japan whenever I buy Japanese content for my wife's kindle. Japanese banks have a similar mindset.
Ideally, you'd have 2FA set to email or an authenticator app, however you obviously can't get into the account to change anything 😕.

When I called them, they seemed stumped by the lack of 2FA working as well, but short of contacting their help line and trying to explain to them the problem, I don't have any suggestions...

 

 

I can't even find a phone number to contact them - the only number I can find is a Japanese toll free number that doesn't work from outside Japan

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10

Vodafone and Imperial College London invite smartphone users to help fight diseases
Posted 9-Apr-2020 11:09

Unisys Always-On Access Powered by Stealth provides fast, encrypted remote access for workers
Posted 9-Apr-2020 10:00

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.