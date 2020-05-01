Trying to login to my Amazon Japan account but having no end of trouble.

Enter my email address and password and the next screen says it will send a text message with an authentication code. (it displays a partially obscured hone number that it will send to which is correct)

However, the text authentication never arrives.

It used to work in the past so I'm not sure what has changed.

There is no choice to have the authentication sent by email instead.

If I follow the help prompts to contact them it immediately prompts me to log in again (which of course I can't do).

If I go into help and click on "contact us" it immediately prompts me to log in again.

No matter the method I try for contacting them it wont let me do it unless I log in.

There is even a link to follow if 2 step authentication fails - but that link asks me to log in!!!

Any ideas on how I can get out of this loop I am stuck in?



My phone is with Skinny - is it worth me contacting them to find out why I am not receiving the authentication texts?

