I placed an order for some SAS cables with an AliX vendor a few weeks before we went to L4.

My mailing address is a business address and was closed in L4.

During L4, NZ post attempted to deliver the item to Auckland and their tracking service noted that the business was closed and could not be delivered.

It is not the only item. Other items that were sent were held and have been delivered correctly now that we are in L3.

The tracking for the cables indicates that the item was delivered and the tracking entry comes from Wellington.

NZ post tell me that the item has been delivered to BOX 83080 JOHNSONVILLE and that as far as they are concerned that it it.

What can I do about this? Can I get compensation? I doubt that the parcel was insured but can I perhaps take NZ post to the disputes tribunal on the basis that they have been negligent?

There is no reason that I can find to suggest that there is some genuine link between this PO Box and my address in Auckland.