ForumsOff topicPackage posted to Auckland, NZ post deliver to Wellington and then wash their hands of the problem


#270275 1-May-2020 20:26
I placed an order for some SAS cables with an AliX vendor a few weeks before we went to L4.

 

My mailing address is a business address and was closed in L4.

 

During L4, NZ post attempted to deliver the item to Auckland and their tracking service noted that the business was closed and could not be delivered.

 

It is not the only item. Other items that were sent were held and have been delivered correctly now that we are in L3.

 

The tracking for the cables indicates that the item was delivered and the tracking entry comes from Wellington.

 

NZ post tell me that the item has been delivered to BOX 83080 JOHNSONVILLE and that as far as they are concerned that it it.

 

What can I do about  this? Can I get compensation? I doubt that the parcel was insured but can I perhaps take NZ post to the disputes tribunal on the basis that they have been negligent?

 

There is no reason that I can find to suggest that there is some genuine link between this PO Box and my address in Auckland.

 

 

  #2475003 1-May-2020 20:46
If you didn't receive the item & the NZ post tracking shows delivery to another location within NZ then you can raise a dispute with the AliXpress vendor for non delivery quoting tracking details & wrong address.

 

I am assume that the order has not been closed as you haven't advised of receipt.  This is not uncommon for item to have the wrong tracking details supplied & never arrives to the buyer.

 

 




Support Electric Kiwi. Join using a friends referral & save $50.00. Please PM me for a referral.  

