I've seen a couple of articles pop up recently about this, but it seems to be hitting the main stream media now.

China seems to be about to roll out a large trial of a national currency based on the blockchain.

I assume they feel it will be a more efficient at moving money about - speeding up the velocity of circulation and thus improving the economy. The other reason I can see them doing this is to track and thus control spending and therefore control it citizens more.



If they get this right surely other countries will follow, and not only Asian countries.



I wonder how long before NZ adopts this. 5-10 years?



https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/apr/28/china-starts-major-trial-of-state-run-digital-currency