Has anyone else noticed lots of wasps in Wellington gardens lately?
Seems more now than during the summer!
Yes, there a few. Kill the buggers. They bring nothing good and can happily be exterminated from NZ with no ill effect to the local flora and fauna.
I love bugs and insects of all shapes and sizes, but the only good wasp is a dead one.
A lot of them looking for somewhere to hibernate over winter - around my wood pile especially.
The ongoing mild weather will keep them unusually active and multiplying. We need a cold frosty winter to reduce numbers.
Here in Ti Tahi Bay there has been a few....